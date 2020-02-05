14 proven ways to lose weight without exercise in 2020, per experts

It is an eternal question: can you lose weight without exercising? Let’s start with this: exercising is great for body and mind in so many ways. It reduces your risk of a large number of diseases and can reduce your incidence of depression, anxiety and other psychological problems, as well as boost your energy, help you sleep and more. It can also help you get and maintain a fitter, leaner body. So exercise = health, and we all have to move our bodies every day. That said, when it comes to losing weight, what you eat is important – and studies show that there are numerous weight loss strategies that have nothing to do with exercise. View these 14 scientifically supported, weight-loss tips: 1. Manage your portions. When you get home, eat from smaller plates and bowls. It is an eternal question: can you lose weight without exercising?

Let’s start with this: exercising is great for body and mind in so many ways. It reduces your risk of a large number of diseases and can reduce your incidence of depression, anxiety and other psychological problems, as well as boost your energy, help you sleep and more. It can also help you get and maintain a fitter, leaner body. So exercise = health, and we all have to move our bodies every day.

That said, when it comes to losing weight, what you eat is important – and studies show that there are numerous weight loss strategies that have nothing to do with exercise.

View these 14 scientifically supported, slim-down tips:

1. Manage your portions.

When you get home, eat from smaller plates and bowls. You will probably get fewer calories and it will fool your brain by thinking that you are consuming more than you actually are.

Another important tip: do not eat anything from packages, even those ‘healthier’ chips or crackers. Put some in a bowl and put the bag or box away.

When you eat out, portion control can be a more difficult challenge given the large portions in restaurants, so think before you start thinking about how to handle it. You can order a starter and a small salad instead of a starter and main course. You can split a dish with a friend, or you can immediately ask for a go-to-go box and put half of your meal in it before digging. Have a plan and intention in advance and you are more likely to stick to it.

2. Eat more fiber.

“Fiber helps with weight loss in so many ways,” says Karen Ansel, M.S., R.D.N., author of Healing Superfoods for Anti-Aging: Stay younger, live longer. “To begin with, it expands in your intestines like a sponge, so it’s a natural appetite suppressant. In addition, the latest research has shown that it has beneficial effects on good gut bacteria that help produce hormones in the gut that tell your brain that you have eaten enough. Strive for at least 25 grams per day from a variety of foods such as whole grains, beans, fruits, and vegetables. ”

3. Also eat a lot of protein.

“Like fibers, protein helps you feel full by nature by affecting the production of satiety hormones,” says Ansel. “It takes a long time to digest, so it is unlikely that you will look for a snack after a protein-rich meal. And here’s a handy trick: protein also takes more energy to digest than, for example, fat or carbohydrates, so you don’t keep so many calories. For maximum impact, aim for 20 grams per meal of lean proteins such as fish, chicken, turkey, eggs and low-fat dairy products. ”

4. Ensure adequate sleep.

It is well known that sleep deprivation can lead to weight gain. It comes down to hormones: people with a lack of sleep produce more ghrelin, an appetite-promoting hormone. And they produce less leptin, the hormone that tells you when you have eaten enough. There are also indications that the sleepy eat more calories and more comfort food carbohydrates.

5. Weigh yourself.

“I am a fan of coming up a few times a week,” says Ansel. “For many people, weighing yourself can be stressful, but it can give some very important feedback before it starts snowing. You don’t have to weigh yourself every day, but stepping on the scales two or three times a week can help nip weight gain in the bud, so you don’t have to take drastic action with your diet later. “

6. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.

Sometimes when you think you are hungry, you are actually thirsty – maybe even a little dried out. So try a large glass of water in between before you eat a snack. It is also a good idea to do that before a meal: it leads to more weight loss, a study found. And take a bottle with you all day to drink while you go.

7. Reduce sugar.



“It is unclear whether sugar alone leads to weight gain,” says Ansel. “But one thing is certain – it tends to travel in foods that contain way too many calories. Whether it is soft drinks, sweetened lattes or a dessert, these should be the first dishes if you try to lose weight. “

8. Don’t drink your calories.

It is a simple way to consume fewer calories in general. But there is another important reason to follow this rule: drinking calories, instead of eating them, is less satisfying and does not lead to the same feeling of fullness, research shows. So that’s another reason why drinking your calories – especially sugary drinks – can lead to weight gain.

9. Eat more consciously.



In other words, delay. Your brain must catch up with your mouth and send the signal that you are full, and that is more difficult if you rush through your meal. Studies have also shown that when you are distracted, you eat more. So put your phone away, turn off the TV and watch what you eat.

10. Chew more.

A small study showed that “prolonged chewing” during lunch leads to eating fewer snacks later in the day. However, it is worth noting that many of the study participants reported that they really did not enjoy lunch, with all that chatter. So worth a try, but it may or may not work for you.

11. Keep food out of sight.

One study found that obese people more often store food in ‘clearly visible locations’. Do the opposite, especially with food that you do not always want to eat.

12. Cut out light soft drinks.



Children and teenagers who drink diet drinks eat more calories during the day, according to a 2019 study. This is just one of many studies that link diet drinks to weight gain.

13. Breathe in.

If you are stressed, your levels of the hormone cortisol rise. Some older studies have shown that people tend to eat more if they are “high cortisol reactors.” To prevent this reaction, take the time to do something to lower the stress temperature every day, whether it is meditation, exercise or sitting quietly with a good book.

14. Write things down.

“It may not be sexy, but study after study has shown that writing down what you eat is one of the most effective tools for weight loss,” says Ansel. “Whether it’s in a diary, using the note app on your phone or your favorite weight loss app, recording what you eat is the best way to identify those sneaky little ways you might overdo it.”

