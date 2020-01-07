14 proven ways to lose weight without exercise in 2020, experts say

Loading...

It’s an ongoing question: can you lose weight without exercising?

Let’s start with this: Exercise is great for your body and mind, in many ways. It reduces your risk of developing a multitude of illnesses and can reduce your incidence of depression, anxiety, and other mental health problems, as well as boost your energy, help you sleep, and more. It can also help you get and keep a fitter, leaner body. So exercise = health, and we should all move our bodies every day.

That said, when it comes to losing weight, what you eat is essential – and studies show that there are many weight loss strategies that have nothing to do with exercise.

Check out these 14 slim tips backed by science:

1. Control your portions.

When you are at home, eat on smaller plates and bowls. You will likely be consuming fewer calories, and this makes your brain think that you are consuming more than you actually are.

Another important tip: do not eat in packages containing anything, even these “healthier” chips or cookies. Put part of it in a dish and store the bag or box.

When you go out to eat, controlling portions can be a more difficult challenge, given the large portions in restaurants, so before you go, think about how you’re going to handle this. You can order a starter and a small salad instead of a starter and a main course. You can share a dish with a friend, or you can request a takeout box in advance, and put half of your meal in it before digging. Have a plan and an intention in advance and you are more likely to stick to it.

2. Eat more fiber.

“Fiber contributes to weight loss in many ways,” says Karen Ansel, M.S., R.D.N., author of Healing Superfoods for Anti-Aging: Stay Younger, Live Longer. “For starters, it expands in your gut like a sponge, so it’s a natural appetite suppressant. What’s more, the latest research shows that it has beneficial effects on the good gut bacteria that help produce hormones in the gut that tell your brain that you’ve eaten enough. Aim for at least 25 grams per day from a variety of foods such as whole grains, beans, fruits and vegetables. ”

3. Fill up on protein too.

“Like fiber, protein naturally helps you feel full by influencing the production of satiety hormones,” says Ansel. “Digestion takes a long time, so it’s unlikely you will spoil yourself for a snack after a protein-rich meal. And here’s an interesting tip: Proteins also take more energy to digest than, say, fats or carbohydrates, so you don’t store as many calories. For maximum impact, aim for 20 grams per meal from lean proteins such as fish, chicken, turkey, eggs and low-fat dairy products. ”

4. Get enough sleep.

It is well established that sleep deprivation can lead to weight gain. It all comes down to hormones: sleep deprived people produce more ghrelin, an appetite-stimulating hormone. And they produce less leptin, the hormone that tells you when you’ve eaten enough. There is also evidence that overly sleepy people eat more calories and more comforting carbohydrates.

5. Weigh yourself.

“I’m a fan of stepping on the scale several times a week,” says Ansel. “For many people, weighing yourself can be stressful, but it can provide very important feedback before things start to snowball.” You don’t have to weigh yourself every day, but stepping on the scale two to three times a week can help you nip your weight gain in the bud, so you don’t have to take drastic measures with your feeding later. “

6. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.

Sometimes when you think you are hungry, you are actually thirsty – maybe even slightly dehydrated. So, between meals before eating a snack, try to drink a full glass of water. It’s also a good idea to do this before a meal: it leads to greater weight loss, according to a study. And take a bottle with you throughout the day, to sip as you go.

7. Reduce the sugar.



“We don’t know if the sugar itself makes you fat,” says Ansel. “But one thing is certain: he tends to travel in foods that contain far too many calories. Whether it’s soda, sweet lattes, or dessert, these should be the first foods to eat if you’re trying to lose weight. “

8. Don’t drink your calories.

It’s a simple way to consume fewer calories overall. But there is another important reason to follow this rule: consuming calories, rather than eating them, is less satisfying and does not lead to the same feeling of satiety, according to research. So this is another reason why drinking your calories, especially sugary drinks, can lead to weight gain.

9. Eat more carefully.



In other words, slow down. Your brain must catch up with your mouth and send the signal that you are full, which is more difficult when you speed up your meal. In addition, studies have shown that when you are distracted, you tend to eat more. So put your phone away, turn off the TV and watch what you eat.

10. Chew more.

A small study has shown that “prolonged chewing” at lunch means eating fewer snacks later in the day. It should be noted, however, that many study participants said that they really did not like lunch, with all that thrill. So it’s worth a try, but it may or may not work for you.

11. Store food out of sight.

One study found that obese people are more likely to keep food in “highly visible places”. Do the opposite, especially with foods you don’t want to eat all the time.

12. Cut out diet sodas.



According to a 2019 study, children and teens who drink diet drinks eat more calories during the day. This is just one of the many studies linking diet drinks to weight gain.

13. Breathe.

When you are stressed, your cortisol hormone levels go up. Some older studies have shown that people tend to eat more if they are “high cortisol reactors”. To avoid this reaction, take time each day to do something to lower the temperature of stress, whether it’s meditation, exercise or sitting quietly with a good book.

14. Write things down.

“It may not be sexy, but study after study has shown that writing down what you eat is one of the most effective weight loss tools on the market,” says Ansel. “Whether it’s in a journal, using the notes app on your phone, or your favorite weight loss app, recording what you eat is the best way to identify those sneaky little ways you could be overdoing it. “

