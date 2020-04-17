14 photos of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner traveling together (proving that they live in luxury)

It’s no secret that Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner dominate the fashion world and one thing fans probably already know is that the two models are completely inseparable – they often work together, party together, support each other on social media. , and even travel together.

Today, we wanted to tackle the latter – Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, conquering the world with a flight or boat ride each time. Yes, if you keep scrolling, you’ll see photos of the two stars boarding private jets, relaxing on luxury boats, and sunbathing in the most exotic destinations.

Okay, now they are – 14 photos of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner traveling together proving that the two live in luxury!

14 Let’s start with the ladies on a beach in Miami

Via: pinterest.com

To start our list, we decided to go with these photos of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner relaxing on a beach in Miami, Florida. As you can tell – both ladies looked absolutely stunning as they spent the rest of their lives in their tiny bikinis!

13 They also hoped for a yacht

Via: instagram.com

While in Miami, the two best also decided to spend some time on a luxury yacht in which they took these wonderful photos that they later shared with their fans on social media. It’s safe to say that Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are ultimate friendship goals!

12 The two are certainly no strangers to boat life

Via: justjared.com

Like the real members of the rich and famous club – Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid definitely spend a lot of time on luxury boats. In the photos above you can see the two relaxing at a party yacht and of course – they serve us a fun and modern look!

11 And who could forget the virtual boat trip to Monaco?

Via: popsugar.com

These photos of Bella Hyde and Kendall Jenner drinking while on a boat in Monaco almost summarize their luxurious lives. We mortals could never do that – but for both models, it was probably just a spontaneous decision!

10 Here are the models who transport their drinks to Paris

Via: dailymail.co.uk

Speaking of the two and their drinks, it seems that Bella and Kendall never leave the glass – even if they have to leave one party for the other while in Paris, France. The two ladies are getting late but they are definitely becoming our favorite celebrity models!

9 Both have the most beautiful car photos

Via: instagram.com

Then on our list are these photos that the two ladies shared on their social media posing in the car while they were in Paris. The two models definitely define the fashion trends and we absolutely love what they decided to wear for the day of the tours in the photos above!

8 Kendall and Bella often fly together

Via: pinterest.com

Because the two often go on vacation together as they work together, it’s no surprise that they also tend to fly together. In the photos above you can see the two ladies boarding a private jet and heading to a new destination!

7 And occasionally, they like to pose in front of their private jet

Via: instagram.com

We absolutely love these photos of friends posing in the rain in front of a private jet. As you can see, this time Bella’s older sister, Gigi Hadid, also joined them, and seeing all three models in a photo is definitely too much for our self-esteem!

6 They always look cool after landing

Via: dailymail.co.uk

Then on our list are these photos of the two friends immediately after landing at the airport, and as you can tell – while Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid want to be comfortable on the plane, they still want to look very cool in case there are photographers!

5 Here are the two relaxers on the islands of Terks and Caicos

Via: dailymail.co.uk

Let’s take a look at these photos of the two best friends who are relaxing and sunbathing on the beach of Terx and Caicos Islands. Bella and Kendall have been close friends for several years and they seem to love the holidays together!

4 and our service is shown in New York

Via: pinterest.com

As already mentioned, the two models are true fashion trendsetters and in the photos above you can see that they serve us appearance while you are out in New York. Both Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid seem to be big fashion fans inspired by the ’90s!

3 The two went to Mykonos together

Via: pinterest.com

Another destination that the two beauties visited together is the island of Mykonos in Greece. In the photos above you can see them relaxing on the beach, where they took off their shoes to dip their toes in the water for a while!

2 And they wandered about the streets of Rome

Via: celebmafia.com

Then on our list are these photos of the two stars roaming the streets of Rome, Italy, and as you can tell – Kendall Jenner brought another camera together so the two could capture some of her stunning architecture. city ​​during their walk!

1 Finally, Bella And Kendall joins London Pride

Via: pinterest.com

To complete our list, we decided to go with these photos of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner participating in the Pride Parade in London and they both definitely seemed to have a great time! We look forward to seeing what a fun destination they both had together!

