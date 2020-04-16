137 patients, 100 positive tests for COVID-19 outbreaks in two public hospitals

Significant outbreaks of COVID-19 appear at public hospitals in Massachusetts. The most facilities take care of hundreds patients, many of whom have chronic physical and behavioral health conditions.

Government officials said the largest outbreaks were among patients at Lemuel Shatuk Hospital in the Jamaica Plain and at Tewksbury State Hospital. As of Thursday, 75 patients and 60 staff had tested positive at Tewksbury State Hospital, which has 394 patient beds. At Lemuel Shatuk Hospital, 62 patients and 40 staff gave positive results. Shatuk has 255 beds.

Apart from the State Department of Corrections, two patients in the Shattuck Correctional Wing and one DOC worker were also reported tested positive.

Last week, the state deployed the National Guard to both patient testing facilities. The state also created wings dedicated to patients with COVID-19 and created emergency COVID-19 command centers at both hospitals to assist with operations during the pandemic, according to the state Department of Public Health. DPH controls both hospitals.

No deaths have been reported so far from COVID-19 at a public hospital.

Shattuck and Tewksbury public hospitals provide acute and chronic hospital care to some of Massachusetts’ most vulnerable residents, including those who are homeless, severely mentally ill and incarcerated.

Some patient advocates argue that the pandemic has caused many mental health patients to be isolated in their rooms and not treated for old or new illnesses.

“We receive urgent emails from them asking us for help,” said Deborah Shields, executive director of the Massachusetts National Alliance on Mental Illness. “Everyone is crushed together with no social distance and no mental health treatment or COVID-19.”

Two unions representing hospital workers said the state did not want to confirm the number of tests with all staff.

“We should have been at the curve of this, not behind it,” said Roland Goff, director of strategic campaigns for the Massachusetts Nurses Association, the union that represents nurses at state hospitals. “The state system is a system with insufficient resources in the best days, so obviously this is lagging them. At the same time, the entire healthcare industry is behind the curve of this.”

The MNA represents about 1,800 nurses working in various government settings. The union said it welcomed National Guard tests for patients started last week, staff should also be tested.

“Testing on patients alone is not enough to get real data to act appropriately,” Goff said. “We need to test all the staff because it will give people the knowledge of how to react.”

The State Department of Mental Health (DMH) also has some patients and workers at both institutions. International Union Local 509 employees, representing social workers and other staff at some government hospitals, are collecting signatures on a petition asking for better communication and transparency from the agency.

“The agency is slowly embracing changes that would protect our health and extend the health of the patients we serve and our own families,” the SEIU petition says. “We need the leadership of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services to intervene to protect the safety of all DMH workers and to provide us with the information we need to effectively work during this crisis. “

Union leaders at SEIU said all workers should receive free coronavirus testing. They also asked the state to provide information on all positive tests to patients and staff.

“We do not need to know the specific person who may have been tested positive – we understand that this is private and confidential,” said SEIU Local 509 President Peter McKinnon. “But our members deserve to know if they may have been exposed to someone who tested positive.”

The Department of Mental Health said it adhered to all federal and state guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“State mental hospital departments follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to maintain the health and safety of patients and staff,” the agency said. said in an email statement. “Since March 19, DMH has been limiting visitors, vetting staff and quarantining potential COVID-19 cases in our facilities.”

DPH emailed a similar statement regarding the four public hospitals in which it operates: Shattuck, Pappas Children’s Rehabilitation Hospital, Tewksbury State Hospital and Western Massachusetts Hospital.