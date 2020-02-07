13-year-old kidnapped, held for ransom with the help of children he thought were his friends

A 13-year-old Milwaukee told his family last month that he intended to hang out in the garden with some of his friends. The teenager got into an SUV with the older brother of his friends, who identified the police as Isiah Pickens. WITI-TV reported that Pickens drove to Walmart to buy duct tape and then the teenager drove to a cemetery where, according to Milwaukee police, the 13-year-old was tied up and beaten. station reported. After his eyes were covered with duct tape, the boy told the police that his phone, charger and $ 30 had been taken. Police said Pickens is their older brother. The chickens also called the boy’s family and demanded a $ 10,000 ransom for his safe return, according to police. The victim, whom he told the police feared his life because he knew they had a gun, knew for a few hours. The boy’s so-called friends also claimed they had been abducted, but the police said their stories were not in line . Watch the video above for more information about this story.

A 13-year-old Milwaukee told his family last month that he intended to hang out in the garden with some of his friends.

The teenager got into an SUV with the older brother of his friends, who was identified by the police as Isiah Pickens.

WITI-TV reported that Pickens drove to Walmart to buy duct tape and then drove the teenager to a cemetery where the 13-year-old was tied up and beaten, according to the Milwaukee police.

The boy’s friend’s channel picked him up on Pickens’ instructions, the TV station reported. After his eyes were covered with duct tape, the boy told the police that his phone, charger and $ 30 had been taken. Police said Pickens is their older brother.

Pickens also called the boy’s family and demanded a $ 10,000 ransom for his safe return, according to police.

The victim, whom he told the police that he feared his life because he knew they had a gun, managed to escape after a few hours.

The boy’s so-called friends also claimed that they had been abducted, but the police said their stories were not in line.

