13 wounded in shooting at the Chicago monument per person killed

CHICAGO – One person has been charged in connection with a shooting early Sunday at a house party that left 13 people injured, four of them in critical condition, Chicago police said.

The shooting arose from a dispute at the memorial party, patrol chief Fred Waller said at a press conference. He said the shots fired for the first time just after 12:30 a.m. The party was held in honor of someone who was killed in April.

Chicago police announced Sunday night that Marciano White, 37, was charged with illegal use of a weapon by a criminal. White was arrested a short distance from where the party was held, authorities said.

The victims are between 16 and 48 years old and suffered "different and diverse shots in their bodies." Waller said the police recovered a revolver.

"It seemed they were randomly shooting people when they left the party," Waller said.

Waller did not provide details about the person being commemorated, including that person's identity. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who visited the victims on Sunday, said the party celebrated the birthday of a person who had been killed.

Waller described three different shooting scenes at the residential location in the city's Englewood neighborhood, a predominantly low-income stretch of the city, approximately 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of the city center that has a high rate of criminality. The shooting began inside, then more shots were fired when people began to leave the house. They also shot at a nearby third place, Waller said.

He described the shooting as an "isolated incident."

The shooting occurs when the city is about to close 2019 with considerable falls in shootings and homicides for the third consecutive year. Until about mid-December, about 475 people were killed, compared to 549 in 2018, which represents a 14% drop. In 2016, the number of homicides was approximately 750, according to data from the Chicago police.

The declines occurred throughout the city, even in historically high crime areas. Still, Chicago still has more violent crimes than New York and Los Angeles. Both cities had about 1,800 victims of combined shots, while Chicago has had about 2,500 this year, according to the Chicago Tribune, which tracks the shots.

Police have attributed the fall of crime in Chicago to the use of technology used to predict where shootings could occur, while experts also recognize anti-violence programs that offer jobs and mediation of gang conflicts.

Lightfoot, who met with victims at the University of Chicago Hospital, urged those with information about the shooting to appear, even if they want to do so anonymously.

"It is a terrible tragedy and, frankly, an incredible act of cowardice," he told reporters. "The people in that house know what happened and we have urged them to overcome their fears and present information."