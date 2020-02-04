13 reasons why season release date |: Netflix cast, spoilers, plot

Note: contains spoilers for 13 reasons. Why Season 3 – DO NOT READ until you have watched the latest episodes

It is perhaps the most controversial series of Netflix, but there are more reasons to come from 13 reasons why after the launch of the third season in August 2019.

The final episode of season three finally revealed the truth about Bryce Walker’s death (Justin Prentice), but will there be a fourth season and when will it be released on Netflix?

Here is everything we know so far about 13 reasons why season 4.

When is 13 reasons why Season 4 was released on Netflix?

On August 1, 2019, Netflix announced that 13 reasons why would return for a fourth season.

There is no official release date yet, and it is even difficult to make a well-founded estimate of when it could be – there has been no set release pattern for the show since it was launched at the end of March 2017, with season two in May 2018 and the third season in August 2019.

However, it is a safe bet that the next season will include 13 episodes, just like the three before.

Our bet is that we will not see it 13 Reasons Why Season 4 was released until the end of 2020 at the earliest.

Is there a trailer of 13 reasons why season 4?

Not yet – save this page as a bookmark and it will be updated as soon as Netflix drops the first images.

Netflix usually plays it pretty close to the coffin with 13 reasons Why, reluctant to release trailers for the second and third season until just a few weeks before they were launched.

Who is in the 13 reasons why cast season 4?

The following series of regulars are expected to return:

Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen

Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla

Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis

Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley

Miles Heizer as Alex Standall

Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey

Devin Druid as Tyler Down

Amy Hargreaves as Lainie Jensen

Anne Winters as Chlöe Rice

Steven Weber as Gary Bolan

Grace Saif as Ani Achola

Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker in 13 reasons why season one (Netflix, JG)

After appearances in the first and second season, Katherine Langford did not play as Hannah Baker in season three, although it is not out of the possibility that her character might appear in flashbacks again next season. Similarly her parents on the screen, Kate Walsh as Olivia Baker and Brian d’Arcy James as Andy Baker.

The murder of Bryce Walker was central to season three, so while the character of Justin Prentice is now six feet below, it is possible that he can appear again in flashbacks – and only because Bryce is gone does that prevent further Brenda Strong appearances completely out. his mother Nora.

Derek Luke was a regular customer as counselor of Liberty High School in the first two seasons of the show. His character was fired in season two, but made a guest appearance in season three – could he emerge again next season?

* SPOILERS FOR SEASON THREE FOLLOW *

Monty in 13 reasons why Netflix

Timothy Granaderos is also not expected to return, because his character Montgomery does not come alive from the third season. (Monty was killed in prison after being blamed for Bryce’s murder, while it was actually Alex who did the act.)

Deaken Bluman could also return as Winston after confronting Ani to let her know that he is Monty’s alibi …

A new cast addition for the final season is Oscar-nominated Gary Sinise, who is Dr. Robert Ellman plays, a family therapist who treats Clay (via Deadline).

(Photo by Santiago Felipe / Getty Images) Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

When is 13 reasons why filming in season 4?

Production in the fourth season was underway from 1 August 2019.

The filming of both the second and third season took about six months, so assuming that the fourth season has 13 episodes again, the recordings are expected to be completed early in 2020.

Is 13 reasons Why canceled?

The coming fourth season of the show * will * be the last, a decision announced at the same time as the extension.

In a statement, Netflix insisted that it was purely a creative decision to end the series now, explaining that season four “will include the graduation of the High School core cast, which will be a natural conclusion for the show.” “