Note: contains spoilers for season 13 why Season 3 – DO NOT READ until you see the latest episodes

It may be Netflix’s most controversial series, but there are more than 13 reasons why after the start of season three in August 2019.

The last episode of season three finally revealed the truth about the death of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), but will there be a fourth season and when will it be available on Netflix?

Here’s everything we know about 13 reasons why season four has been played so far.

When are 13 reasons why Season 4 released on Netflix?

On August 1, 2019, Netflix announced that 13 reasons for a fourth season will return.

There’s no official release date yet, and it’s hard to guess when it might be – there has been no set release schedule for the show since it was released in late March 2017, the third season in August 2019.

However, it’s a safe bet that the next season will include 13 episodes, like the previous three.

We bet we won’t see it 13 reasons why season 4 was released by the end of 2020 earliest.

Are There 13 Reasons Why Season 4 Trailer?

Not Yet – Bookmark this page and it will be updated as soon as Netflix has filed the first footage.

Netflix usually plays it pretty close to the chest with 13 Reasons Why, with season 2 and third season trailers being held back just a few weeks before launch.

Who is cast in the 13 reasons why season 4?

The following regular guests are all expected to return:

Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen

Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla

Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis

Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley

Miles Heizer as Alex Standall

Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey

Devin Druid as Tyler Down

Amy Hargreaves as Lainie Jensen

Anne Winters as Chlöe Rice

Steven Weber as Gary Bolan

Grace Saif as Ani Achola

Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why Season 1 (Netflix, JG)

After appearances in the first and second season, Katherine Langford was no longer seen as Hannah Baker in the third season, although it is not excluded that her character will reappear in the flashbacks of the next season. Likewise, her onscreen parents Kate Walsh as Olivia Baker and Brian d’Arcy James as Andy Baker.

The murder of Bryce Walker played a central role in season three. While Justin Prentice’s character is now one meter below sea level, he could possibly reappear in flashbacks – and just because Bryce is gone, Brenda Strong’s further appearances do not completely exclude his mother Nora.

Derek Luke was a regular advisor to Liberty High School for the first two seasons of the series. His character was fired in the second season, but appeared as a guest in the third season – could he show up again in the next season?

Monty in 13 reasons why Netflix

Nor is Timothy Granaderos expected to return as his character Montgomery doesn’t make it alive in season three. (Monty was killed in prison after blaming Bryce’s murder when it was actually Alex who did the crime.)

Deaken Bluman could also return as Winston after confronting Ani and letting her know that he is Monty’s alibi …

A new cast for the last season will be Oscar-nominated Gary Sinise, who will be Dr. Robert Ellman plays, a family therapist who treats Clay (via deadline).

When is 13 reasons why shooting in season 4?

The fourth season was already in production on August 1, 2019.

Filming for the second and third season lasted about six months. Assuming the fourth season has 13 episodes again. Filming is expected to begin in early 2020.

Has 13 reasons canceled?

The upcoming fourth season of the show * will * be * the last, a decision that will be announced at the same time as the renewal.

In a statement, Netflix insisted that it was a purely creative decision to end the series now, and said that the fourth season “will involve the completion of the main characters from high school, which will be a natural end to the show.”