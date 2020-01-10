Loading...

THESSALONIKI, Greece – A car with migrants who had crossed from neighboring Turkey to Greece crashed early in another vehicle early Friday after a quick chase through the north, resulting in 13 injuries, police said.

The car, with 12 people in it, did not stop for a check on the main road near the northern city of Kavala just after midnight, police said. The subsequent police hunt ended in the city of Thessaloniki, about 150 kilometers (90 miles), when the vehicle drove a series of red lights and bumped into a passing car.

Ten men from Bangladesh, some of whom were hidden in the trunk of the car, and two men from Syria were transported to the hospital, just like the Greek driver of the other car. The Syrians were treated and released and arrested on suspicion of migrant smuggling. The Greek driver was also released, while the 10 Bengali men remained in the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Thousands of people continue to enter Greece from Turkey, from the coast to the nearby Greek islands or via the land border in the far northeast of Greece, despite European efforts to stop migratory flows. Most hope to find their way to more prosperous Northern European countries.

The corresponding press