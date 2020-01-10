13 full moons, 2 supermoons and one blue moon are expected in 2020

Loading...

Sky lovers were totally spoiled in 2019. Among various celestial events, the year started with three supermoons and also presented a solar eclipse. 2020 therefore has a lot to do, astronomically speaking.

Although we cannot see another lunar trifecta this year, experts expect people to be able to see two supermoons, one blue moon and 13 full moons during 2020.

The moon will be the largest in the sky, aka take super moon status this spring. The first of two supermoons of the year arrives on March 9, while the other will appear shortly after, on April 7. According to space.com, the April supermoon will be the larger of the two, since the moon will be at its point closest to Earth.

The real treat comes in October. It is the only month of the year to have two full moons, which ultimately makes the second full moon of the “blue” variety. And what is even rarer? The October blue moon will take place on Halloween. It is definitely an event not to be missed.

As for the 13 full moons, a full list can be found below.

January 10

February 9

March 9 (super moon)

April 7 (supermoon)

May 7

June 5

July the 5th

August 3

September 2

October 1

October 31

November 30

December 29

