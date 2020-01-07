13 accommodations near South Poplar Street, which is attached to Casper

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – 13 properties that were not previously included in Casper will be incorporated into the city.

The city council approved a third reading on Tuesday, January 7, in which the annexation decision was finally adopted.

The accommodations are located on the west side of South Poplar Street. They are reported as AG (Urban Industrial).

The city describes the real estate as “semi-rural single-family houses”.

You anticipate annual sales tax revenue of $ 18,112 and wealth tax income of $ 8,000 from the annexation.

This expected annual revenue would be offset by an estimated $ 20,124 in costs for the various departments of the city in connection with the addition of the properties to Casper, according to the city’s annex report.

All properties on the west side of South Poplar already have access to the city’s water service. Some are connected to Casper’s sewerage service, but the city states that most use sewage treatment plants.

The city’s lawyer, John Henley, said at a previous meeting that outside water company agreements with the owners concerned provided the basis for initiating the annexation. Such agreements stipulated that the property owners would not raise any formal objections if the city decided to expand.

The city has also carried out various other annexations in the region ahead of the upcoming 2020 census to increase the city’s population and Casper’s share of the money distributed by population.

If you would like to contact Casper City Council members regarding this or any other issue, you can find their contact information here:

Mayor Steve Freel (Station III, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

Vice Mayor Khrystyn Lutz (Station I, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

City Councilor Charlie Powell (Station II, running time ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Shawn Johnson (Station II, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

City Councilor Ken Bates (Station II, running time ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Steve Cathey (Station III, duration ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Bob Hopkins (Station I, running time ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Mike Huber (Station I, running time ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Ray Pacheco (Station III, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

Council members can also be reached by post at: 200 N. David Street, 82601

If you want to contact members in your community but don’t know which community you are in, you can find a map on the City of Casper website.