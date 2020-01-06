125 new citizens sworn in at Utah Capitol

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Their reasons for wanting to become American citizens were different – to join their families, to make it official after most of their life spent here, for freedom.

But the expression on many faces of the 125 people from 43 countries who swore allegiance to the State Capitol on Monday was the same look of pride and hope as they wave small American flags and accept their naturalization certificates.

“I feel so good. I feel free, ”said Joao Morais, born in a Portuguese colony in Mozambique. He has been in America since 2002 after arriving while his son was at school here. It took him approximately eight months to obtain citizenship after his application.

But Monday, he said, came after a long journey.

“I want to be free. I want to be free for everything. I don’t like communists, that’s why I came here,” he said. He fled Mozambique, South Africa, to Portugal, England and finally arrived in the United States.

Dulce Gonzalez, born in Mexico, saw Monday as an important step for his future. She has been in America for 19 years, “essentially my whole life”.

“Today was a big step for me because I saw myself as an American just because I was raised here and stayed here all my life. Today, I formalized it and I can now do bigger things, ”said Gonzalez.

She said her mother has also applied for nationality and will take the test next week.

Ane Tuakalau, from Tonga, arrived in the United States in 1982, where she met her husband and eventually had six children. She decided to apply for citizenship last year when one of her daughters encouraged her.

She said the ceremony meant a lot to her after all the time she had spent in the United States.

Candidates for U.S. citizenship take an oath of allegiance to the Capitol in Salt Lake City Monday, January 6, 2020.Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

After the ceremony – which included a performance of the national anthem, remarks from state lawmakers, the oath and the oath of allegiance – many new citizens and their family members posed for photos with their certificates and flags. An Iraqi woman kissed her flag while her husband took a photo.

Galvin Clancey, who grew up in Canada, said he had been in the United States for almost 12 years.

“And I just learned that this is where I feel most comfortable, that it is my home, and that it is the most natural step to take. I don’t think I’m going to leave anytime soon, ”said Clancey.

“Today is important because I feel like I am part of where I live,” he said.

During the ceremony, representative Norm Thurston, R-Provo, urged new citizens to take advantage of their right to participate in politics and their communities. These rights distinguish citizenship from permanent residence, he said.

“And so as a citizen, now I can really make my voice heard, I can contribute to it, I feel it’s more my home than just a place where I live,” said Clancey.

During the ceremony, he led the new citizens into the oath of allegiance, calling it his “first public act of citizenship”.

The hard part of Monday’s ceremony for Clancey was to give up allegiance to his home country during the oath, but said he would still love Canada.

“You can love two countries, I think. It’s okay, ”he said.

Ruben Catalana, from Argentina, chose to become a citizen, first, because her family is here, “and the second reason is a better life,” he said.

“This is lucky,” said Catalana about citizenship.

Alexandra Pham takes a photo of Galvin Clancey after taking an oath of allegiance to the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday January 6, 2020.Scott G Winterton, Deseret News