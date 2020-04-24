12 weird (but really) things that only people living in New York will experience

New York is a truly magical place, and there are many tourists who go there all the time. It is very easy to see why so many people are attracted to this place. There are a lot of nice things for people to see while they are there, and travelers can even get the wonderful sushi there. For example, if guests choose to dine at Carbone, they are more likely to meet celebrities.

But as you can imagine, there are many things one can only experience if one lives in New York. Some of these things are good and some are not pleasant. Here are some photos that show some of the really weird things a person can experience if they choose to live in New York.

12 They experience some remarkable emotions when others are not mentioned on Long Island in a certain way

ΙΓ

Obviously, there is a specific way that New Yorkers want to hear other people refer to Long Island. According to onlyinyourstate.com, they don’t like it when someone claims to be in this area. They would rather listen to a person say that he is on the island, instead, which is very interesting.

11 People living in New York are seriously salty

ΙΓ

There are many places in New York where one can get a very good ice cream. But obviously, one of the things New Yorkers really do is salt potatoes, according to onlyinyourstate.com. In fact, they love them so much that there is even a potato museum.

10 Taking snow tones is uncomfortable, but that never stops New Yorkers from going out

abcnews.go.com

One of the things New York is known for is the fact that it snows a lot there. According to currentresults.com, Brooklyn is known to receive 22.7 inches of snow at one point. The snow may be uncomfortable, but it doesn’t seem to stop those who live there.

9 Many New Yorkers Don’t Like to Go to Times Square Despite How Popular They Are

youtube.com

According to quora.com, New Yorkers don’t like Times Square. This is really amazing, as it is a huge tourist attraction. There are many things one can do there, and it seems that one of the reasons is because it is a very popular spot.

8 people living there are more likely to be bitten by another person, which is really strange

weber-street-photography.com

New Yorkers can be very good people, but that’s not always the case. Some of them can do some really outrageous things that can really shock people from other parts of the world. According to science.time.com, people in New York are more likely to be bitten by other locals.

7 New Yorkers need to worry a little when walking under AC units as they tend to fall

youtube.com

There are some things people in New York need to worry about that people from other parts of the world don’t have to worry about. According to buzzfeed.com, one of these things is that an air conditioning unit is likely to fall on them.

6 No matter how beautiful this place may be, many areas are constantly covered in rubbish

ΙΓ

There are a lot of really nice places in New York, but there are also some places that are not so nice. According to businessinsider.com, one of the things that tends to make some areas look less beautiful is the fact that many parts of New York are covered in rubbish.

RELATED TO: The biggest mistakes tourists make in New York (and how to avoid them)

5 people there are no huge fans to hit with hot air when they are near pedestrian air ducts

businessinsider.com

Walking on a sidewalk is not a great experience for those living in New York. According to businessinsider.com, they have to deal with very hot air when they step on such things. This is only a small thing, but they face it every day.

4 Sometimes residents shout at each other from two different apartment buildings, which is not something that people from other states are very accustomed to.

nytimes.com

Listening to people who communicate from two different apartment buildings is not something everyone hears in other parts of the world, but it seems to be very common in New York. According to youtube.com, it was also known that they were singing songs from their windows, which is very nice.

RELATED TO: Save Vs Splurge: A Weekend in New York

3 Those who live there can hear people communicating in more than 800 languages, and that’s good

ΙΓ

One of the most beautiful things about life in New York is that those who do can hear many different languages. According to swedishnomad.com, the people who live there actually have the opportunity to hear people speak about 800 different languages, as there are many people there.

2 carcinoids can be found in their drinking water

vosizneias.com

According to swedishnomads.com, water in New York has carcinoids because it is not filtered. But that doesn’t mean the water there isn’t safe to drink, it’s something one might want to remember when they’re in New York.

RELATED TO: 20 photos that change the way we look at New York

1 People living there will soon visit an underground park, which cannot experience anything else

ΙΓ

In the near future, New Yorkers will arrive at the world’s first underground park. According to swedishnomad.com, this future park is to be located on the west side of Manhatten. But it is time to move on.

NEXT: 20 things you can do in New York for free (if you ask literally)

Next

15 weird (but wonderful) attractions worth planning a road trip



About the Author

Christie has made many trips to the United States and plans to visit other countries in the future. Kirstie has been writing for various websites since 2016 and studied journalism and psychology at Jones County Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi.

Some of the other sites Kirstie writes about are Screen Rant and Babygaga. She loves to knit and enjoys creating works from recycled materials.

More about Kirstie Landry