12 things people do on Red Lobster (Staff can’t stand it)

Red lobster. It is a simple restaurant for middle class people who enjoy classic seafood with Cheddar Bay cookies.

Red Lobster was founded on March 22, 1968 and to this day cooks seafood dishes. For some Americans, Red Lobster was an integral part of their childhood and may have been one of the few restaurants left to inspire nostalgia. It may not be The Capital Grille, but it’s so good and it’s sure to please even the most discerning seafood eaters like Cajun Chicken Linguine Alfredo And 7 Oz. Sirloin.

Although Red Lobster is casual, there are some things you should not do otherwise you will delete the staff. With all that, here are 12 things people do on Red Lobster that staff can’t stand. Enjoy and we hope you learn something new.

12 Cheddar Bay cookie love is nice, but you don’t have to say it out loud

Via dailymail.co.uk

Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay cookies are delicious, but you don’t have to say you love them.

A Red Lobster employee wrote on Reddit: “Basically, we have a man whose only job is to mix the mixture with water, throw the mixture into small balls, put them on an oven tray, take them out and brush them with garlic butter. Nothing special for them. “

11 If you order a hamburger, don’t ask for “Rare” or “Medium Rare”

Through twitter.com

For carnivores who escape the blow and order a hamburger, don’t ask for “medium rare” or “rare” to be cooked. It’s never going to happen.

A Red Lobster employee wrote on Reddit: “The company’s policy is that we can’t cook it any other way than is good and mediocre I think.”

10 Don’t ask servers to help you dispose of your seafood if you are not going to consult

Via yahoo.com

Yes, Red Lobster servers take the service seriously. They can throw away your seafood if you can’t for any reason. But you should not ask them for help if you are not going to consult a little because this is just rude and could justify that you have bad manners.

9 Excessive drinking is expected, but not when you use your children to shoot

Via dailymail.co.uk

It’s normal to get tired while eating out, but it’s unusual to see a drunk mother use her baby as a weapon as an attempt to prevent other customers and employees from trying to get her out of Red Lobster. WKBN 27 First News covered such an incident in 2015.

8 Lobster theft is more than just a slap in the face

Via foxnews.com

Florida hosts many goofballs, including a woman who stole a lobster from Red Lobster.

The Tampa Bay Times reported in 2018 that Kimberly Gabel was arrested for stealing a lobster and running. Gabel was accused of disorderly conduct, poisoning and pettiness. We assume that it is a better way to describe microscopy.

7 Just because servers will be cleaned after you doesn’t mean you have to leave food on the table

Via youtube.com and tripadvisor.com

This piece of advice applies specifically to the special “Endless Shrimp”. It should be obvious, but unfortunately, it is not always rooted in the minds of customers.

A Red Lobster bus on Reddit wrote: “After months of cleaning countless dishes and shrimp from the floor, I’m almost excited to go to work tonight.”

6 It is Morbid to ask if lobsters have been removed from the tank and even more Morbid when you ask to select a specific

Via youtube.com

It may be more painful to think about the death of an animal and it is no different for Red Lobster employees, who can be asked by customers if their lobsters are coming out of the tank and if they can choose a specific lobster for them. It’s just a difficult subject, even though we all know that lobsters will be cooked and eaten.

Related: 10 things Red Lobster doesn’t want you to know

5 standard tips hurt servers, especially during the special “Endless Shrimp”

Via badgerherald.com

Even in states with low minimum wages, it still hurts servers when you renew less than 15% – with the exception of poor service – especially during the special “Endless Shrimp”. They are just rude because they work their shifts to make sure you get your shrimp and water or drink fast.

4 Hate in the red lobster will not lead you anywhere

Via youtube.com

It doesn’t make sense to hate Red Lobster. It won’t get you anywhere. It’s just a mid-range seafood restaurant. If you want a high level experience, you should spend your money on another Pestor-friendly restaurant.

Related: 10 best items on the Red Lobster menu (10 should be avoided by all)

3 Objective waiters can terrorize them for years to come

Through flickr.com

Unfortunately, attacks and harassment occur on waitresses and waitresses, including those working at Red Lobster.

A man on Flickr posted a photo of a waitress who was putting a snail with the caption: “The red lobster waitress puts my snail on me. I like it when she puts my snail on me.”

That sounds very creepy.

Related: 15 Things Men Do at Hooters (Waitresses Can’t Stand)

2 Just because a server brought you the wrong order doesn’t allow you to attack it either

Via abc13.com

We all make mistakes, so don’t feel that you have the right to attack your server if you made a wrong order. Sometimes, they are so busy that they lose the tables they need to set. Don’t be like the coward in a Red Lobster in Fairview Heights, Illinois, in a 2012 Huffington Post article.

1 Do not walk unless you have a lot of time in your hands

Via gramho.com

Last but not least, do not walk on a red lobster to dine if you do not have much time in your hands. There is one thing if serving is really slow, but most of the time, it takes a long time to cook seafood in the right way. If you need something fast, go to a fast food restaurant.

Next: 15 Hooters Rules Waitresses Must Follow

Next

10 things Red Lobster doesn’t want you to know



About the Author

Ana Kieu is a former sports journalist currently writing about travel. He loves coffee, watching NFL and playing basketball. She likes to fly to airports.

More about Ana Kieu