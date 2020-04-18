12 things Olympic athletes do when they travel (Few people know)

The superhuman abilities of the Olympic athletes leave their audience breathless. However, these superstars are still in budget seats with everyone else (while other celebs are stuck in private jets). From Simone Biles to Michael Phelps, they are all human. No matter how unrealistic their achievements may seem. That humanity combined with the unique challenges of high-speed life leads to some interesting travel habits.

Over the years, these athletes have shared tips to facilitate the travel experience. Many curiosities that do not apply to those who do not belong to this inner group have also been revealed. Then there are the secrets. We are talking about the aspects of the journey between the Olympic athletes that do not reach the public due to the scandal.

In this list, we will cover the travel events of Olympic athletes of all types that are not yet known.

12 Eat salty foods before flights to stay hydrated

through Spoon University

Olympic skier Stacey Cook told Business Insider that adding a little salt to a meal helps maintain water. At the same time, it does not require her to travel frequently in the bathroom, as the water is processed more slowly. This way he can rest before landing.

11 Get the Jet Lag On Purpose

via Twitter

Nervousness can be a determining factor in who gets the gold at the Olympics. That’s why some athletes are looking for jet lag fog to stop thinking too much, according to CNBC. Participants in the Pyeongchang Olympics explained that it allowed them to make higher leaps.

10 Crowdfund Their travel expenses

through Business Insider

The winnings for athletes participating in the Olympic Games come after winning their medals. Before that, they need to raise their own funds just to compete. In previous years, athletes went to crowdfunding to reach the distant locations of the games.

Usain Bolt is based on chicken nuggets wherever it goes

via Twitter

In an interview with Atlas magazine, Usain Bolt claimed that travelers can always rely on McDonald’s chicken nuggets, regardless of the country in which they are located. He put his own advice into action every Olympic season. During his trip to Beijing, it was reported that he had eaten 1,000 McDonald’s chicken nuggets.

8 Strictly prohibit traffic

via Buzzfeed

The competition trip puts athletes at the mercy of the rules that coaches apply. Traffic bans are often on the list to keep everyone out of trouble. The rules are taken seriously. Esquire once said that an athlete was sent home without competing in the Olympics because he broke the traffic ban.

7 Singing to travel is a tradition

via Youtube cScott James

Videos of athletes singing during flights appear on the Internet every time the Olympics roll. Michael Phelps and other athletes uploaded a YouTube music video “Call Me Maybe” when the song was still a success. Most recently, the Olympic basketball team sang “A Thousand Miles” on their flight.

6 Find the nearest McDonalds

via Newsweek

A 41-year partnership between Olympics and McDonald’s has made the fast food restaurant part of the culture for athletes. So much so that the Big Mac buffets are part of their regular travel routines. CNBC reported that the collaboration is over, but the athletes continue to perform.

5 Spend your luggage finding

via Sports Illustrated

Athletes are sure to feel proud when they see a look at the sea of ​​suitcases and blouses that make up the colors of their country. This feeling turns into fear when they realize that they have to solve everything for the bag that bears their label.

4 Shipping even more luggage to avoid inconvenience

via the New Indian Express / Patrick Semansky

Carrying large quantities of clumsy equipment for a competition is the work of athletes. According to Smarter Travel, these athletes choose to send parts of their luggage to simplify the process. It is an option that is also available when you are vacationing in a place for a while.

I am related to: 15 Abandoned Olympic Stadiums that will be avoided forever (And 10 that did not go to waste)

3 Import and exit of rapid fire relationships

through people

CNN spoke with residents of the Olympic Village and found that they played just as much as they did. Competitions are the only time these athletes have to interact with other young people because of their busy schedules. They are sure to make the most of this year.

I relate to: 15 athletes traveling as common people (and 10 traveling as kings)

2 Dig their roommates with the hotel’s lending rooms

via apartmenttherapy.com

The young contestants were very happy to share the details of what is happening on the Olympic trips with ESPN. Roommates are a requirement in the Olympic Village and in general in group trips. To overcome this, it is said that athletes call in favor of their managers.

I relate to: 21 (secret) holiday spots of incredibly rich athletes

1 Demonstrate their skills during the flight

via static.standard.co.uk

High altitudes and speeds make the plane look like a less than perfect location for a photo. The athletes were thrilled to show everyone exactly how they won their gold medals, otherwise. Trainer Max Whitlock gave us an example of this excitement on his return to Britain.

Next: Tokyo officials worry about how Koranios could affect the Olympics

Next

15 places with the strictest dress codes that locals should follow



About the Author

Travel writing is the specialty of Kenyetta. She directs her experiences as a professor in Mexico to write from a candid perspective. In addition to writing, books and television lead her on many adventures.

More about Kenyetta Henley