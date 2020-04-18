12 things men do at sporting events (Staff can’t stand)

If you’ve ever been to a sporting event, then you know they can be strong, aggressive and tiring. Men, in particular, are known to shout vulgarly, choose matches, and even throw rubbish at athletes, something they need to get into the staff and deal with these annoying fans.

At any sporting event, you will notice men shouting swearing, mocking fans and acting as if they can train the team better than the real coaching staff. Not only do men constantly do these things, but they also tend to become extremely tired (thanks to a few drinks), and are not interested in young children watching the game with their families.

These few things are annoying for the staff members who have to watch the naughty fans. It can make any sports player feel uncomfortable having to sit in a whole game listening to kids making fun of opposing fans or even endorsing professional athletes.

Here are 12 things kids do at sporting events (staff can’t stand) and not even the most polite fans!

12 “Coach” at Stands

Photo via: time.com

This seems to be a common occurrence in almost every sporting event, from high school football games to NBA games, and this is the men who call their lungs to their favorite team on how to win. Training at kiosks is not just something that local staff can’t stand, real training staff certainly can’t stand it. Let’s remind Drake to keep raping from now on.

11 Throw out the trash

Photo via: atlanta.cbslocal.com

It’s really frustrating for staff at a sporting event to have to pick up trash thrown at the races by the fans. This seems to be the rule especially in MLB games and fans of opposing teams are trying to hit athletes with full cans of beer! People will clean up after the game, but you don’t have to throw your trash in others.

10 Get too much Rowdy

Photo via: thebuffalonews.com

Friends go for their group, but when alcoholic beverages are included, things can be very tiring and then staff may need to intervene. We understand that you love your team, but you really don’t need to keep shouting throughout the game and disturbing others around you. We all want to see our team win, so be a little more polite to other fans.

9 They don’t matter to young children

Photo Through: golfdigest.com

It’s a great welding experience for a parent to take their child to their first real game. But there have been many times when fans are not interested in young children who just want to see their favorite player or team win it. If you find yourself next to new fans, let them enjoy and even give them a high five when the team scores.

8 Take off their shirts

Photo Through: tabletmag.com

Instead of celebrating a group victory with high fives or cheers, the kids take it a step further and want to take off their shirts. While painting your chest, team color is a way to show dedication, leave it for high school kids. Taking off your shirts for no reason is something many other fans don’t want to see.

7 Participate in a very PDA

Photo Through: Seveen.com

A cam kiss is just a social hobby that occurs during games where a camera scans the crowd and chooses a couple to share a cute smooch that appears on the jumbotron. However, we have all met this couple who believe that the sports arena is also a great place to organize a PDA, making us all feel extremely uncomfortable.

6 Taunt fans of the opposing team

Photo via: thespun.com

Making fun of the opposing team’s fans is nothing new, but some people take it a step further and constantly harass others. This is where things can go from bad to worse and space staff may need to enter. We all love a good, friendly back and forth between two fans, but it doesn’t have to be anything more than that.

5 Bring into politics

Photo Through: nytimes.com

Sports and politics do not mix so well, leaving your feelings to specific political leaders or groups in their homeland. Not everyone will agree with your political stance, as it can create confrontations with more than one person who, in turn, can create a bigger problem in the booths that will have the space staff to get some fans out.

4 Accost athletes

Photo Through: houstonchronicle.com

Fans will do anything to be careful, but they can have terrible consequences if they are the wrong kind of attention. Whether it’s billboards or just shouting alms, fans have hosted athletes many times. And, in fact, we’ve seen athletes come into battle with fans, and that’s just a lost battle for anyone who chooses to respect them.

3 Stop all the time

Photo Through: bleacherreport.com

Sports events are exciting and we support our team when they score a goal or take a touchdown. There is no need to support the whole game when there is nothing in progress at the moment. In addition, you will simply be the annoying fan who blocks everyone else’s view of the game and you may be shouting a few times.

2 Get sloppy and bumpy

Photo Through: nydailynews.com

Before a game starts, many fans want to attend a pre-game party, where drinks are cheaper than what you pay for during the game. Sometimes the fans take it too far with what they consume and end up blowing pieces everywhere, while in the arena, they unfortunately ruin the game for the fans sitting around them and have to be embarrassed by the staff.

1 Start the races

Photo via: youtube.com

Both fans and athletes are to blame for starting games during a game. Games are definitely normal in hockey games, but they can become serious during any sporting event and can lead to serious injuries. Going to a game is a fun experience, so let’s keep it aristocratic, boys.

