12 secrets behind the islands that appear in “Survivor”

What’s great about a show like Survivor is that viewers see different parts of the world every season. However, as soon as we learned that the seasons were constantly returning to Fiji, and maybe they were still there permanently, the spectators had mixed feelings.

However, viewers have learned new secrets that have emerged from previous eras and their locations. Fans of the show had mixed feelings about some of the times, whether somewhere more indifferent or the cast was impressive, but behind the scenes, the contestants and crew tried harder to deal with the emotional tax of life in some of these areas. world. Whether it was the intense heat in Cambodia or the lions living near the campsite in Africa, spectators learned that there was more to the show than we saw.

There are many secrets behind the islands and sites that appear in Survivor that have appeared. Now that the show has remained in Fiji, it’s still fun to look back at previous seasons and see how difficult it was to spend 39 days in these locations.

12 Host Jeff Probst explains why the survivor remains permanently in Fiji

Photo via: yahoofinance.com

Survivor host Jeff Probst is a fan of the show that remains in Fiji. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said that the world has changed since the first season premiered in 2000 with political turmoil, changes in the economy and the time they play an important role in the site. He added that the Fiji have almost everything the producers need to shoot another exciting season of the show.

11 Fiji is not as dangerous as previous locations, making it perfect for the production of the show

Photo Through: menshealth.com

Looking back at previous times, contestants had to suffer torrential downpours, heatstroke and even have to look for wild animals such as lions and elephants that appear in campsites. But Probst believes Fitz has all the elements to make a great season, which isn’t exactly that dangerous. From beautiful beaches, wildlife and sporadic storms, Fiji has everything the show needs.

10 Survivor: Gabon Featured Impossible To Script Moments

Photo Via: insidesurvivor.com/purplerockpodcast.com

Survivor: Gabon was the 17th season of the show and presented some of the best moments of the series without writing. Gabon is located in West-Central Africa and with the first season filmed in HD, it made the location much more beautiful. Some of the best moments of the show were elephants wandering around the camp making a great TV show.

9 contestants had to be vigilant for lions in Africa

Photo Through: mikeosullivanincportfolio.com

When the show took the contestants to Kenya, viewers weren’t as thrilled with the location as it just seemed dry and lifeless compared to last season’s Australian Outback. However, Kenya has proven to be one of the most dangerous sites for lion and other wildlife photography. The producers had to set up thorns to prevent the lions from entering the camp.

8 Survivor: Marquesas had one of the most miserable living conditions for the contestants and Jeff Probst

Photo via: seattlepi.com/reddit.com

The Marquesas Islands in French Polynesia were a backup site for the show, as producers planned to return to Jordan. However, after the September 11 attacks, this site had to be compressed. Survivor: Marquesas proved to be a challenge for the contestants and Jeff Probst, because of the annoying fly that made everyone miserable.

7 Brazil has proven to be one of the most difficult locations

Photo via: nypost.com

Survivor was filmed twice in Brazil and gave viewers a new location to see another from the beach. Survivor: The Amazon took viewers to the amazing tropical forests and we watched unique challenges. Being in the rainforest of Brazil also meant that the contestants had to adapt to the environment differently than on a beach and it turned out to be one of the most difficult locations in the show.

6 contestants do not really roam in all parts of the island

Photo via: romper.com

In the show, we usually see the contestants wandering the island, but this is the idea that the producers want the viewers to think about. Competitors must remain in designated areas, as the producers said. It’s not just about the safety of the contestant, but the producers don’t want to find their accommodation.

5 fires and floods made Australia a challenge

Photos via: reddit.com/survivor.fandom.com

The second season of Survivor took viewers to The Australian Outback and the weather proved to be a challenge for the contestants. It was the first time the show had seen potential dangers, including the first medical evacuation, fires and a flood that destroyed the camp.

Related: Ranked: 20 Most Impressive Places The Bachelor TV Franchise is gone

4 contestants had to leave during period 37 during a cyclone

Photo Through: ew.com

When the contestants had to leave the island at season 37 due to a cyclone, host Jeff Probst revealed that the contestants had split up and been locked in, which made it much worse for them. As soon as they were caught on a beach, it made it more unbearable for the two days they were placed in basic units and in a “no-talk” lock.

3 All the seasons that took place in Nicaragua had an unfavorable cast

Photo Through: ew.com

Screenrant rated Nicaragua as the worst Survivor site because it was terribly forgotten, the cast was impressive and it wasn’t an exciting location for such a thrilling show. And while three of the four seasons filmed in Nicaragua had their own themes, they could use the culture and history of the countries to their advantage.

Related: 20 shady things behind Survivor’s recording (CBS wants to ignore us)

2 Survivor can never return to Cambodia after a horrific medical evacuation

Photo Through: nytimes.com

Survivor: Kaoh Rong has seen a lot of evacuations due to the brutal cabotage. Competitor Caleb Reynolds collapsed due to heatstroke after being rewarded and removed when his temperature was over 110 degrees. It’s even one of the scariest moments of the show.

Related: CBS Survivor Season 40 filmed in Fiji: 12 Behind the Scenes Photos

1 Survivor: Arabia was supposed to be an epic season 4

Photos via: youtube.com/medium.com

Imagine watching contestants arrive in Jordan and watch perhaps the most demanding Survivor to date? Survivor: Jordan was supposed to be the fourth season of the show, but 9/11 changed all that. With growing problems in the Middle East, producers had to think of a new location and eventually chose Marquesas.

Next: Survivor: 20 real photos from the best sites selected by CBS

Next

15 Hooters Rules Waitresses must follow



About the Author

Marika Kazimierska has been posting online content since graduating from Adelphi University in Long Island, New York, in 2013. Originally from Queens, New York, Marika now lives in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan with her fiancé Sheffieldmann and , Jager. He hopes to take the opportunity to travel to many of the wonderful places he writes about.

More about Marika Kazimierska