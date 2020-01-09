12 rules to follow for healthy hair

Loading...

We are all guilty of being unlovable with our wicks, but follow our pro tips and you can jump back into healthy hair territory…

1. Gand the snip



Do you see this continuous line between healthy hair and tips that have become transparent and irregular? This is where you want to cut. If you don’t, the hair can split the stem and break even if the follicle is still growing.

“For fine hair, keep your back one length – lay it on the front only to create a shape,” says favorite A-stylist Larry King. “Curly and afro hair should be cut dry and blunt to maintain the definition of the curl.”

2. Break with pliers and straighteners (for now)

Too much dry heat can weaken the hair shaft. When cold turkey for a few weeks, try a smoothing conditioner like Toni & Guy Smooth Definition Conditioner, as it contains a high level of Babassu oil to weigh down loose hair.

Toni & Guy Smooth Definition Conditioner, £ 7.19, Boots

Statement hairpins will also coax unruly strands into submission – or divert attention away from them!

Versace gold and silver hair clip, £ 142, Net-A-Porter

3. Add a 10-minute prewash treatment

These are usually oils, conditioners or masks, applied to wet hair before cleaning, which help restore moisture and protect against frayed spikes caused by massage in the shampoo.

Sisley Pre-Shampoo Purifying Mask with White Clay, £ 71, Space NK

4. only brushing on a low setting

It may sound counterintuitive, but don’t let the hair dry naturally – the hair is weak when wet. “Dry the sections at low temperature and low speed, then give them a breath of fresh air at the end to make sure that the internal hair ties are redone and that the style is sealed in place,” says Adam Reed, ghd world ambassador.

5. Try braiding

“The protective style gives afro hair the opportunity to rest and undergo chemical treatments,” says natural hair specialist Charlotte Mensah.

“My favorite is the box braids, created by attaching synthetic hair to yours, because you can wear them loose or put them back in a ponytail. Then you are free to massage a few drops of Manketti Hair Oil into your scalp for healthy hair growth. “

Charlotte Mensah Manketti Hair Oil, £ 48, Space NK

6. Start bonding

It can be difficult to squeeze in additional hair care. Fortunately, bonding treatments, designed to reconstruct the disulfide bonds that make up the hair from the inside, are now in the form of a styling cream without rinsing to tame frizz and flyaways. So even colored hair can be healthy hair.

Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother, £ 26, Space NK

7. Increase your protein intake

“It guarantees that the hair remains strong and in its anagen, or growth phase, as long as possible,” explains supremo hairdresser Luke Hersheson. “Animal proteins like eggs and fish are good or, if you are a vegetarian, add lots of beans, lentils and legumes.”

8. Snack on sunflower seeds

They are the hero of Hersheson hair because they contain vitamin E, omega 6, biotin, potassium, zinc – basically everything that healthy hair needs. “Hair cells are the second fastest growing cells in the body, so they need an almost constant energy supply,” he says. “Sunflower seeds give the follicles the best source of fuel.”

9. Speed ​​up your brushing

Less heat equals less damage. Reduce your blow dry time with the Aveda Speed ​​of Light Blow Dry accelerator, £ 21, which uses naturally occurring lactic acid from sugar beets to lower the pH of the hair and separate strands for better air circulation. Pretty smart, right?

Aveda Speed ​​of Light Blow Dry Accelerator, £ 21, Lookfantastic

10. Improve your brush

One of the most common causes of cuticle damage is boar bristle brushes, according to trichologist Anabel Kingsley. “These can tear off sections of the hair cuticle, increasing porosity and moisture loss,” she warns. “Use a rounded plastic toothbrush and an airy, cushioned base instead.”

Philip Kingsley Vented Paddle Brush, £ 25, Lookfantastic

11. Make your color more real longer

The purple shampoo for blondes has been around for ages. Enter the blue shampoo, the equivalent for brunettes and those with a balayage that want to prevent unwanted warm tones from entering. Much like color correcting makeup for hair, it will drop blue pigments that will help neutralize copper-orange tones, leaving your color fresher and brighter for longer. Bonus: you can postpone a visit to the colourist’s chair any longer.

Redken Progressive Color Depositing Shampoo, £ 18.95

12. Build a shampoo cabinet

“Your hair is not the same every time you wash it,” says King. “So using one shampoo won’t meet all of his needs.” Your main shampoo should be adapted to your hair type – fine, thick or curly – then add a plaster of support if necessary.

For mid-lengths and dry ends, look for formulas loaded with keratin.

Virtue Recovery Shampoo, £ 36, Net-a-Porter

For oily roots, choose slightly exfoliating salicylic acid.

Kerastase Energizing Scrub, £ 43, Lookfantastic

For weak and porous locks, choose a daily biotin-based shampoo to reduce hair loss.

Pantene Pro-V Miracles Grow Strong Shampoo, £ 5, Superdrug (in store only)

The result? Warm hair, not a hot mess.