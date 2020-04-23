12 places where people have returned from Alaska Bush (proving that the show is fake)

Seeing how others live is exciting and even more true when the issues of our charm live in incomparable places. This explains how shows like Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People have attracted so much attention. While there are many indications that the show is already fake, it is the part of the site that really bothers viewers.

After all, we’ve caught a lot of things that are just about the cast and their lives. They may be hidden in the desert, but they can’t hide everything about the show and what happens when the cameras stop.

We thought we’d take a look at where the show has been shot so far, proving that the show is fake based solely on the fact that it wasn’t actually filmed in Alaska Bush.

12 They are thundering … Wherever he goes

First of all, the Brown family always calls their home “Browntown”, wherever they end up. And while the show started with them on an island off the coast of Alaska, they have moved their city many times. That doesn’t really create an authentic viewing experience, does it?

11 In a remote house in Alaska

The Browns’ first season began at their “rural” home, which turned out not to be so rural. Touch Weekly reported that Brown had neighbors, and those neighbors were so close that the noise of filming bothered them. So they set off fireworks in retaliation … which Brown interpreted as shooting, pushing them to “move on their boat.” The ADN later explained that the house was in “subdivision”.

10 live on the boat (or not?)

In the early days of the show, the people of Alaska Bush had a boat. It was called Integrity and the family claimed to have it in their possession forever. Eventually, they had to sell the boat, but on the screen, they claimed to have lived in it for a while. Of course, the only time the Discovery Channel was filmed on board was when something dramatic happened, so we’re not sure the Browns were really chasing the boat anywhere.

9 Hoonah, Alaska (Near a Pizza Takeout Place)

The tabloids had one day in the field when it was revealed that Brown’s “rural” home in Hoonah, Alaska, was actually just outside the city. It was quite rural that producers were obliged to protect from bears, In Touch Weekly explained, but not so rural that they could not order pizza if they wanted to.

8 On the hunt in Bush

Honestly, there were times when viewers had to joke about the Browns’ food hunting methods. Not only did the “kids” (most of them adults at the time, and everyone now) eat leaves and look for food, but they also claimed that they needed meat to survive. Since we already know that they don’t have to live far from the earth, as they are so close to the city, this is another indication that the show is completely directed.

7 A “Mansion” in California

The show’s haters are quick to point out that the family lived in a “mansion” in California. Although it is true that the property had a swimming pool (the youngest daughter Rain hung a lot around it), we are not sure it is a “mansion”. The family also lived in California for some time, while Mommy Amy underwent cancer treatment. It is clear that the stay in California is very different from the “authentic” experience of the bush known for the show.

6 Okanogan County, Washington

After Amy’s fear for her health, the family ended up moving to Washington. Well, most of them, anyway. So Broudown moved again and was not in Alaska at all. Instead, Patriarch Billy Brown went to hunt for property in Washington. Of course, it’s still quite wild there. But it’s definitely not the bush.

5 Real Estate in the state of Colorado

The tabloids want to claim that there is a dispute between Noah Brown and the rest of the family. But if that happens, it doesn’t make sense for Billy Brown to buy Noah and his wife Raine (and their son Elias) a house in Colorado. But that’s exactly what happened, explains In Touch Weekly, and Noah and his small family now live far away from Braudown.

4 Bam Bam construction sites in Washington

It’s not so much the exact location here as it is the issue: it’s Joshua’s “Bam Bam” reluctance to build his house forever on the mountain. While most of the Brown family focused on building their homes in Washington (North Star Ranch, the last Browntown), Bam lives with his girlfriend and splits his time between North Carolina and New York, SoapDirt says. . Further proof that the show is fake as no one is returning to their real home.

3 The “rural” areas of their camp

Social media doesn’t buy that the Brown family really lives in their camp in Washington. People claim to have nice houses nearby, and that their rattlesnakes on the ground, snow and anything else are just for show. It could be true, of course, but that is speculation at the moment.

2 In the cow’s (or ostrich’s) granary

Do you remember when Brown took their cow, Sabrina? It looked great for the show (and saved the cow from slaughter), but all this time the Browns were supposed to spend taking care of their dairy producer was just for show. Many sources say that the cow was only for recording and that Brown did not actually do it. Luckily, he found a good home after he came back wrapped up for that reason, but the ostriches became part of the show afterwards.

1 40 Christmases in 40 places

While there is no doubt about Alaskan Bush People being fake, one thing that is not is Billy and Ami Brown’s love for nomadic life. In Touch Weekly he tells them that they have spent 40 Christmas in 40 different places. So how much of that was spent on Alaska Bush? And were the points that they claimed to have been shot in the area in Alaska or somewhere else in the world?

