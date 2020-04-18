12 photos taken by fast food employees (apparently apprehended by a guard)

Fast food can be very convenient and there are times when it can be delicious. There are many people who eat fast food meals often, as they are fast, cheap and easy to access for those who have very busy schedules to attend. However, fast food outlets have not gone unnoticed.

In fact, according to twistedfood.co.uk, many of them are involved in some really serious things. For example, Pizza Hut was once found in hot water to avoid paying its employees as much money as it is supposed to. Here are some photos of fast food employees who were obviously careless in these pictures, as they do some outspoken things.

12 It seems that this McDonald’s employee doesn’t mind shouting at people

businessinsider.com

McDonald’s doesn’t have the best reputation. Some of their food is quite tasty, but that’s as good as it gets when it comes to this restaurant. One thing that is known is that they have some bad employees, and that’s what can be seen here.

11 This upset employee clearly did not expect anyone to take a picture of her

mirror.co.uk

Most of the time when someone goes to get some food from a fast food place, the whole process goes very smoothly. But this is not the case for the client that the lady was calling in this picture. She looks very angry.

10 It seems that something serious and unexpected is happening in this picture

courier-journal.com

It is difficult to say exactly what is happening in this picture, but there is one thing that seems quite obvious. It seems that at least one of his two employees is upset about something. There seem to be a lot of drama in fast food establishments.

9 This woman seems to be spitting at someone’s food

dailymail.co.uk

There is a reason why people talk about the possibility of spitting on their food when they go out to eat. This is because there have been many cases where this has happened. This image is proof of that. The woman in this picture is clearly spitting on food.

8 It is obvious that this guy does not want to deal with customers

eater.com

Working in the fast food industry is not fun, but employees should leave those feelings behind, as every customer deserves to be treated well. However, it seems that this guy was clearly not interested in what anyone thought of his attitude when he served them.

7 It seems that the employee in this picture is throwing food at someone

youtube.com

No customer who goes for fast food should have anything to do with an employee throwing food at them. However, it seems that the people in this picture had to deal with this thing. The clerk in this picture is obviously throwing some food at a customer.

6 This employee threw food and still serves it

dailymail.co.uk

One should be aware that when they throw food on the floor, they should not serve it to themselves or anyone else for that matter. But that doesn’t seem to be a problem for the person in this picture, who can be seen preparing to serve someone who touched the floor.

RELATED TO: 10 photos of airport employees apparently apprehended by a guard

5 It seems that this guy was trapped in the sink where he was working

mirror.co.uk & IG

One would think that it would be common knowledge that people should not swim in sinks in fast food places. This is especially true if they work there. However, the man in this picture apparently enjoyed bathing in the sink in the kitchen of the restaurant where he worked.

4 This woman does not seem to be very happy with her job

businessinsider.com

People working in the food industry have to try their best to maintain an excellent attitude, but this is something that some employees are not so good at. It seems that the woman in this picture is not very good at maintaining a good posture sometimes, which is not good.

RELATED TO: 20 photos taken in all-inclusive resorts (for people who were apparently caught by a guard)

3 The lady in this picture seems to have a problem, as she looks so angry

youtube.com

It seems that many people working in the fast food industry are very angry most of the time. This may not be the case for all people working in this field, but this is obviously true when it comes to some of them, such as this woman.

2 The man in this photo probably didn’t know that his photo was taken as he scratched his nose while handling food

suduniversity.com

No one should touch their nose when handling food, but there are many people who do. In addition, it seems that the man in this photo is one of them. He is clearly very busy scratching his nose while delivering the food he orders to the customer.

RELATED TO: 20 photos taken at amusement parks (of people apparently apprehended by a guard)

1 It seems that the employee here is not treating a customer well

thesun.co.uk

It’s not often that an employee at a fast food store may seem to be naturally struggling with a customer, or disagreeing with one, but it seems that this was the case when this photo was taken. It seems that some interesting things can be seen in fast food restaurants.

NEXT: 20 photos taken at Las Vegas casinos

Next

15 scary photos of abandoned fast food joints in the US



About the Author

Christie has made many trips to the United States and plans to visit other countries in the future. Kirstie has been writing for various websites since 2016 and studied journalism and psychology at Jones County Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi.

Some of the other sites Kirstie writes about are Screen Rant and Babygaga. She loves to knit and enjoys creating works from recycled materials.

More about Kirstie Landry