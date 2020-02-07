12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK 7.-9. February

Another weekend is coming and you have 12 news covered! Check out these events in North Central West Virginia.

Multi-day events (February 7th to 9th):

A free figure skating performance will take place this Friday and Saturday at the Canaan Valley Resort. After the show, those present can purchase ice skating admission and hire a skate to perform with the performers. Seasons vary throughout the weekend and start at 7pm to 8pm. add on Friday and in two shows from 2pm to 3pm. and 7 – 8 p.m. on Saturday.

One-day events:

Friday (February 7, 2020:

The Kelly Miller Community Center in Clarksburg hosts an adult game night on Friday to bring community members together. The event is free for ages 18 and up and offers games such as “What Do You Meme?”, “Box of Lies” and “Scattergories”. The event starts at around 7 p.m.

Saturday (February 8, 2020):

The Museum of American Glass in Weston is holding a chocolate lover festival this Saturday from 1pm to 3pm. Tickets are $ 10 each. If you donate homemade chocolates in advance, you will receive an entry ticket for $ 5. The event, where you can eat everything and take nothing with you, is possible until 3 p.m. for an additional fee.

Cooper’s Rock WinterFest 2020 will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All events are “open house” and free of charge for the public. Food and drinks are on sale and donations are accepted. Events at the WinterFest include cross-country skiing, a snowball showdown and much more. A full list of events can be found here.

Morgantown Brewing Company is hosting the Dead of Winter WV Beer Fest: 2020 Saturday from 1pm to 11pm. The event is free for everyone and drinks can be bought. Custom 6-ounce glass tasters are available for $ 5 and include a free drink menu. Live music, comedy and vendors will be at the event. To learn more about the event, click here.

An event for Fairmont lovers takes place on Saturday at the Fairmont Mercantile art and antiques market. The event features live music, food, and a silent auction where the proceeds go to St. Jude’s Hospitals. The event will last from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday (February 9, 2020):

The Bridgeport Winter Farmers Market takes place this Sunday at the Bridgeport Conference Center and runs until April 5, 2020 on a Sunday in the month. every event.

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg will present “The Help” this Sunday at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $ 77 and can be purchased online or by phone at (855) 773-6283 at any time. Concessions are also available for purchase.

The Meadowbrook Mall Bridal Fair takes place in the mall on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bride professionals will be set up throughout the mall to help brides plan their special day. Participants also have the opportunity to win bags and prizes.

The Waldomore Concert Series will return this Sunday from 2pm to 2pm. and will show acclaimed pianists Konstantinos Valianatos. After the performance, light refreshments are served in the East Parlor. The event is free and open to the public.