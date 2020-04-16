12 Insane Drone Images captured by people around the world

Contrary to popular belief, drones have been taking over the skies since the early 1900s. They were first used by world military forces for espionage and surveillance purposes. Nearly a century later, drones played a key role in a conflict between two Middle Eastern countries. This moment has prompted other countries to invest heavily in drone technology.

Fast forward to the 2000s and the great military game finally found its way into the hands of political hobbies. Anyone who can afford to buy or even have the patience to build one can go straight out into the countryside and explore the sky with their new toy.

Today, people still find unconventional drone uses. There are drones that clean windows and drones that help farmers. Above all, however, these 12 crazy images of people being taken by planes around the world are the main reasons why they are so wonderful.

12 A friendly shark?

through government technology

At first glance, it seems that one of the men in the photo is in the first place in a swimming match against the shark.

Whatever the truth behind this photo, however, only one thing is certain: this image really paints a thousand words. Kudos to drone operator.

11 Man on top of the mountain

through 20 minutes

Without drones, this photo is almost impossible to take. This only shows how versatile these games are.

Imagine how difficult it is to find a suitable top and just climb to get an angle like this. With a drone, even the most difficult photo functions can be done easily.

10 An unknown territory

via BNN

What in the world is this man doing out there? Yes, the scattered white spots around a man entering the water are ducks … and there are many of them.

We can only assume that the man is in the most difficult moment of his life.

9 Uncertain diving

through Jenny.gr

Waterfall diving has already gained worldwide fame. This means that many people around the world are trying to make this kind of bold devil at any time.

We may never know what happened to this particular diver, but the trick creates a great drone photo.

8 Fearless climber

via Pinterest

Seeing a climber do his thing in the middle of nowhere isn’t cool, right? But without a drone to shoot an unforgettable shot, his effort could have been quickly forgotten.

Thanks to this drone pilot, the daring feat of this climber will be preserved for all eternity.

7 What are they doing there?

via Zarpa News

If a church is built for worship, what do these two poor souls do over the building?

Airplanes can go where no one can, and often catch things in their lenses … things that could arouse the curiosity of the mind.

6 Going into the oven of nature

via microphone

It was taken from a different angle, let’s say from a lower advantage, this photo may have turned out to be a little less interesting.

This drone photo, however, made this otherwise simple image in a powerful narrative. The man wearing a deceptive suit suggests a man without fear.

Related: 10 active volcanoes to visit around the world

5 The best time after marriage

via Pinterest

If not for this drone, we might not have known that there is a couple lying on the artificial turf on the roof deck of this building.

Have they just gotten married? Probably. But no one can deny that one of the best moments in their lives kept our jaws open.

Related to: 23 Over the Top Celebrity Wedding Photos

4 A Lone Soul amidst the destruction of the hurricane

via Adventus

Drones are not only used for amateur photography. They are also used in many different situations, such as estimating damage caused by hurricanes, when real eye research is not yet an issue.

Photographs taken from these aerial surveys often prove surreal.

Related: Hawaii Island disappears after Hurricane Walaka passes

3 Swim for a lifetime

via Quo

Whale sharks are known to be polite. And this drone photo is here to prove it.

However, swimming with this sea creature needs a lot of courage. First, these creatures do not swim in shallow water. But who cares if the end result is a beautiful photo like this?

2 Seawall-protected swimmer … Or is it an ocean pool?

via HistoryA2Z

The woman in the photo looks undisturbed by the drone on her. Om … so what if you have a pool like this – a pool built from the shore.

This clever design makes you swim in the ocean, but it is safe from the raging waves behind the walls.

1 pair by pair

Sometimes when you are on the beach, strange things happen. And thanks to the presence of this drone in the right place at the right time, moments like this have been recorded.

We may never know what these stingrays are thinking, but their presence makes this photo more vivid.

Next: Stay away from this California beach! More than 170 people pulled from Stingrays

Next

Among the luxury mansions of Tom Hanks in California and New York



About the Author

He may not be the one who invented the Internet, but he makes sure he has a lot to contribute to it. He likes to do healthy things that end in: writing, editing, travel, laughter, sleep, drinking a lot of coffee, food … almost anything. And yes, I don’t care if you call him an old man who loves movies with Jackie Chan, Jason Statham, Scott Adkins and Agent 007 in it. Politics, current events and history are his cigarette and coffee. When he’s not writing about the Journey, he makes sure to spend much of his free time with his wonderful wife and two adorable children.

More about Benjamar Gabawa