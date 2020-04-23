12 images that show how differently Celeb and Normal Kids travel

Although many celeb parents love to brag about their lives and authentic travel experiences, the truth is that traveling by private jet or being a work guide is not normal at all. Even if the rich and famous often complain that they are in the forefront, no one has ever complained about their bills with a lot of zeros at the end.

Born with a silver spoon in their mouth, many young A-listeners have things we can’t even imagine. Barbie dolls with diamonds, mini Ferraris, exotic travel and caviar for breakfast are some of the gifts that children take for granted. But we can’t blame them – they were just born into rich families.

We, the common people, on the other hand, often struggle with the foolish side of parental care. And you can see us running with our whimsical babies on our annual vacation! Here are 12 photos that show how different celeb and normal children travel.

12 Celeb children always travel with an escort

Although traveling with children can be crazy, friends seem to enjoy globetrotting and shopping with their little ones. Well, with a whole army of nannies, helpers and bodyguards, celeb parenting is a bit easy. Did you know, for example, that Kim Kardashian has some nannies to take care of her children 24/7?

11 Regular Mamas often fly solos

While celeb children have an army of nannies to help their famous parents look functional and happy, many ordinary families have a practical approach to raising their children. Many new moms, for example, prefer to fly solo. Despite the pacifiers, screams and snacks, we have to admit that being a messy parent is real and fun.

10 Little Hollywood are forced into the spotlight

We all know that the rich and famous live under the tiny social media. So no matter where they go, celeb kids are also forced to come to the fore. While we all love the honest photos of celebs around the world, we have to agree that celeb kids have a right to privacy.

9 Paparazzi Look at normal families and just see faces in the crowd

While baby pictures are adorable, we have to agree that posting photos of your child’s favorite snack can be boring. Unfortunately, many families cannot take their children to exotic locations or luxury Michelin-starred restaurants. We, the common people, cannot even bypass the lines at Disney.

8 most famous children live big

Many celeb parents claim that they want a normal childhood for their children. Well, exploring the beauty of the world in a superyacht is far from normal, isn’t it? To give an example, little Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir Carter are already accustomed to luxury yachts, according to The Sun.

7 While some children are forced to do canoeing to go to school

While celeb children travel the world on fancy yachts and drive to school, many children around the world, including the United States, can’t afford meals and are forced to take dangerous trips to school. Some children in Uganda, for example, have to do canoeing at school, according to a BBC report.

6 five star experiences and Michelin star restaurants are nothing new for the rich and famous

While A-listeners love to talk about their lives down there, the truth is that celeb families rely on five-star hotels instead of awesome hostels or cheap accommodation on Airbnb. Born with a silver spoon in her mouth, traveling on a budget is something that children just don’t understand. Truffles or caviar for breakfast?

5 normal children can enjoy some authentic experiences

Normal children, on the other hand, can experience more authentic adventures. It is interesting that traveling with children can benefit both children and parents, as the trip makes children more open-minded and social. We’re not talking about exploring the beauty of Positano, Italy or Bali, Indonesia, no … A two-day camping trip will do!

4 million parents ruin their children

It’s no secret that many famous parents spoil their children with gifts that we will never be able to bear. Did you know, for example, that Tyrese Gibson bought an entire island for Shayla’s daughter? And look at Brooklyn Beckman’s car! Interestingly, Beckhams have one of the most impressive car collections in the world!

3 While other children depend on strollers and horses to survive

Although celebs grow up, we can’t blame their children. Unfortunately, while many people are drowning in luxury, the number of families living in poverty is increasing. For many children around the world, driving a stroller is not a challenge on social media or a crazy adventure, but a means to survive.

2 Celeb children often fly privately

Celeb’s children live on a different planet. live and travel large. Large lines, seats with small planes, people complaining about baby noise? You don’t have to worry … if you’re a celeb parent. Just take your private jet and enjoy a nice nap on your way to an exotic island!

1 While our children often rely on public transportation

For many parents and their children, public transport is the only means of transportation, so many “ordinary” children are used to buses and trains. Unfortunately, for many families with children with physical disabilities, the use of public transport can be a huge obstacle, especially in places with outdated infrastructure and a failure of public transport.

