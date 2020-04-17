12 facts about food at Burger King (would prefer to keep the audience)

There are many famous fast food restaurants around the world. When people think of fast food, their minds usually go straight to McDonald’s, but Burger King is also very popular. While this place has good food, there are some people who aren’t really big fans of Burger King.

According to reddit.com, there are many reasons why people tend to hate Burger King. Some of them do not dislike it because the food is not as good as what they can get in other places, but there are bigger and more serious reasons to oppose the transition there. Burger King has been embroiled in many serious scandals over the years. Here are some things people don’t want to know.

12 McWhopper was almost a thing, but it didn’t work

youtube.com

Many people really love the Whopper, and there are also many who love the Big Mac. Fans would be ecstatic if they could enjoy a mixture of both. According to theclever.com, this is something that actually happened.

11 Burger King sites in New Mexico have awesome onion rings and are really dangerous

miamiherald.com

According to theclever.com, there was a customer who complained about taking some very bad onion rings when they went to a Burger King site in New Mexico. That was a bad thing, but it made things worse. The manager jumped on him with dangerous objects.

10 For a while, they advertised some sandwiches to attract more male customers, which is not true.

ΙΓ

Excluding women from something is usually not a very nice thing to do. While Burger King didn’t go that far, they got very close. According to theclever.com, they had some men’s sandwiches. The big question with them was how unhealthy they really were.

9 Some customers found a drug in their food from Burger King

nypost.com

People have found some really interesting things in the meals they have received from Burger King. According to listverse.com, there were actually some people who claimed that their food contained a fairly serious ingredient. They claimed that there were painkillers in their food coming from Burger King.

8 A police officer claimed that an employee had put dirt on his Burger

twitter.com

Pain medication is not the only thing anyone has claimed to have found in their burger at Burger King. At one point, a Florida police officer believed he had found dirt on the food he received there. But in the end, it actually turned out to be a spice.

7 Sometimes customers get their food with a little saliva

nypost.com

There are some very bad reviews for Burger King. According to one published on tripadvisor.com, someone received some unwanted body fluids in their food when they made a trip to Burger King. Someone who made his food decided it would be a great idea to spit it out.

6 Burger King offers vegetarian sandwiches, but this is only due to a legal issue in which they participated

ΙΓ

Burger King offers some things that are not as unhealthy as some of the other options on their menu. One of those things is their vegetarian burger. However, according to en.wikipedia.org, this healthy meal option was created only because of a problem found in the middle.

RELATED TO: 15 Eerie photos of abandoned fast food joints in the US

5 The company never published nutritional information until the 1980s

ΙΓ

The food at Burger King is unhealthy and most people already know it. But before 1985, the public did not know what they were consuming when they went there. This is because nutritional information about their food was not actually available to the public before, according to en.wikipedia.org.

4 The Big King sandwich and many other items are obvious copies of things you can get at McDonald’s

adweek.com

Anyone who has been to Burger King has probably been to McDonald’s as well. This means that they have probably noticed that some of the objects are very similar. According to pastemagazine.com, there are really many things on the Burger King menu that are copies of things on McDonald’s.

RELATED TO: 20 American fast food chains we grew up with (no more)

3 Burger King had a problem with the way they advertised their crispy chicken

straightfromthea.com & IG

According to pastemagazine.com, the famous fast food was founded in a very hot water with the general public over an advertisement that characterized the singer Mary J. Blige. In the commercial, she sang about fried chicken and there were a lot of people who didn’t think it was appropriate.

2 They allegedly sold Burgers mold to children

ΙΓ

According to stuff.co.nz, someone at Burger King once served some kids something really disgusting and harmful. Their mother claimed that after they got out of the car, they got some food that really had mold. This is very serious as mold can be very harmful to humans.

RELATED TO: 10 fast food restaurants with great vegan options

1 It is possible that some of their customers may have consumed horse meat without knowing it.

eater.com

Burger King has been embroiled in many serious scandals over the years. However, one of the biggest was for something that might have been in their meat. According to huffpost.com, it is possible that some of the people who love to go to Burger King may have eaten horse meat.

NEXT: 10 products with strange food that you will only find abroad

Next

15 scary photos of abandoned fast food joints in the US



About the Author

Christie has made many trips to the United States and plans to visit other countries in the future. Kirstie has been writing for various websites since 2016 and studied journalism and psychology at Jones County Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi.

Some of the other sites Kirstie writes about are Screen Rant and Babygaga. She loves to knit and enjoys creating works from recycled materials.

More about Kirstie Landry