12 best video game dogs of 2019

Loading...

The biggest question of 2019 is very simple: can you pet the dog? Maybe that’s not the biggest question of the year, but I always thought about it whenever a cute companion showed his furry face in a video game. Developers are steering their digital ships towards dogs, and in 2019 some of the best puppies of the decade were born. Today I’m going to list the 11 best dogs of 2019 – and you can definitely pet some of them.

Most of the best dogs are friends, but some of them are enemies. Dogs have taken a creepy turn thanks to the sheer variety that roams the streets of Raccoon City in Resident Evil 2, or the poltergeist that accompanies you in Luigi’s Villa 3. The bad dogs are quite a few – most dogs enthusiastically fulfill their role as human best friends. Dog companions are available in Far Cry New Dawn, Pokemon Sword & Shield and Mortal Kombat 11. Some of the best dogs are 100% playable – Lockjaw in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3? Alien dogs are also included. I’ll save some of the strangest surprises for the list myself. Now scroll on to jump into the doll stack and find the 11 best gaming dogs of 2019.

Image source: (1)

Wood (Far Cry New Dawn)

We have to start our list with an all-round good dog, and Timber is right for us. He is your standard weapon, an animal lover who watches your back, bites your enemies and receives strict instructions from the many animal-unfriendly bandits from Far Cry New Dawn. Timber is not just a very good dog – he is a pack leader. By saving his gang of strays, he signs a lifelong pact with your protagonist. This is only dog ​​law.

Caesar (Wargroove)

Wood is not playable, but Caesar is – and he is king! Caesar is a commander in Wargroove, which means that he will lead armies into battle. Caesar is even accompanied by two crossbow swingers who follow his bark orders. How do you know what Caesar wants? Everything follows Lassie’s logic when it comes to Caesar – and Caesar even initiates his own rescue missions by plunging headlong into deadly situations. Caesar even has the canine power to inspire his companions and give them another twist in the fight. Obviously, this is one of the best good ones.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omqBT5CHX50 (/ embed)

Jack (Days Gone)

Timber and Caesar are tough dogs, so it is time for us to go for a little, adorable action with Jack. The little puppy is a key figure in Days Gone. When Boozer, the main character’s good buddy, is crippled and sticks to living at home, it’s your job to give hope to this man’s oppressive existence. In one of the sweetest scenes of the year, you bring Boozer an adorable puppy. They connect quickly and Boozer’s former hopelessness disappears. It’s all thanks to Jack the Wonder Dog.

Pet even more good puppies on the next page!