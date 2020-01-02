12 best sellers after Christmas (2019): Amazon, REI, GameStop, Best Buy and more

Loading...

Rudolph came and went, but there are a lot of sales after the holidays. Now is a great time to use all the gift cards you received yesterday. Or, if you still have a few latecomers to buy, you can buy them a late gift at a discount. The same can be said for all birthday gifts for the unfortunate born in late December or early January.

Then again, maybe your holiday gifts weren't so holly and cheerful. If so, here is a guide on how to return everything.

When you buy something using the links in our stories, we can earn a small affiliate commission. Here's how it works. You can also support our reports and reviews by purchasing a one-year WIRED digital + print subscription for $ 5 (at a reduced price).

Outdoor and home deals

Photography: Amazon

In the coming weeks, many offers on fitness and health equipment will help you with all the resolutions you have made. If you're looking for a fitness tracker, gym supplies, or other health and wellness gadgets, they'll likely go on sale soon if they don't. have not already done so.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $ 10 ($ 2 off): This agreement is not uncommon. However, if you are traveling to a place where access to potable water may be limited, a LifeStraw is a smart investment. You can use it to drink puddles, rivers and other bodies of water, and it filters out anything that can make the water not drinkable. It is a good idea to keep one in your hiking bag.

Fossil Sport Smartwatch for $ 104 ($ 96 off): This Fossil smartwatch doesn't quite compete with the Apple Watch in terms of features, but WIRED digital director Brian Barrett called it the best WearOS smartwatch you could buy when it did # 39 tested last year. Use coupon code WINTER30 to save. If the savings don't work, we recommend buying them for $ 144 ($ 56 off) at Amazon – still a good deal.

Kidde fire extinguisher for $ 10 ($ 9 off): You need a fire extinguisher! At the very least, your lease may require it, and of course, the little problem can potentially save your life. At only $ 10, there is no excuse for not buying this model if you don't have it on hand. This fire extinguisher is designed for liquid, gas and electrical fires. Choosing store pickup will help you avoid shipping costs.

Echo Show 5 Two-Pack for $ 90 ($ 90 off): This device takes Alexa and gives it a screen. The display is small, making it a better option for a bedside table as opposed to a kitchen counter. The discount is basically a purchase, get a free offer. Check out our guide to smart screens to find out what your options are. Use code SHOW52PK to register.

Lenovo Smart Clock for $ 40 ($ 40 off): This is the bedside clock powered by Google. We gave this gadget a 7/10 in our review. It is one of our smart screens powered by Google Assistant, but its small screen is particularly suitable for the bedroom. Unlike some similar smart screens, this one does not have a camera. The discount is what we saw for Black Friday, and we prefer Google's voice assistant to that of Amazon.

REI end-of-year liquidation sale up to -50%: Lots of equipment is up for grabs at half the price. You can save on jackets, boots, snow supplies and accessories. This Hydro Flask cup, for example, is 40% off in two colors.

Backcountry "New Decade Deals" for up to 50 percent off: New Backcountry markdowns offer the same discount as REI's, but the selection and availability of items vary by store. We love this Fjallraven Re-Wool beanie in recycled wool. It is available in two colors for $ 48, a reduction of $ 10.

Moosejaw "Don & # 39; t Go Extinct" Sale: This sale involves staying warm while it's cold outside. If you don't plan to hibernate this winter, you may want to check it out. This Outdoor Research Foray jacket is light but warm. It is made of Gore-Tex to keep you dry, while the side slits keep you from steaming.

Offers on software, movies and video games

Photography: Lenovo. (TagsToTranslate) Shopping (t) Offers (t) Paywall Exclude