11th American case of new virus confirmed in California

SAN JOSE, California – Officials have confirmed that a couple in central California fell ill with a new virus after the husband traveled to the Chinese city in the middle of the outbreak, bringing the number of US cases to 11.

The couple, both 57 years old, have not left their homes since the husband returned from China, according to an announcement on Sunday from San Benito County Health and Human Services. This was a case of transfer from person to person, officials said.

A woman in the San Francisco Bay Area who fell ill after returning from a trip to China was the ninth person in the US who tested positive for a new virus, the health authorities said Sunday. It was the second new corona virus case announced in Santa Clara County in the last three days, but the two cases are unrelated, according to the county Public Health Department.

The woman, a US visitor, had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus. She arrived January 23 to visit relatives, officials said in a press release.

The patient has stayed at home with family since she arrived, except for two times she sought outpatient medical care. She was checked regularly and was never sick enough to be hospitalized, the release said.

The family members of the woman are also isolated at home. The health department has brought them food and other supplies, officials said.

“A second case is not unexpected. With our large population and the amount of trips to China for both personal and business reasons, we are likely to see more cases, including close contact with our cases, “said Dr. Sara Cody, the county health officer, in a statement.

The first case in the Bay Area was a man who traveled to Wuhan and Shanghai before returning to California on January 24, where he fell ill, Cody said Friday.

The man was never sick enough to be hospitalized and “isolate himself” by staying home, she said.

The man left his house twice to seek outpatient care at a local clinic and hospital. Public health officials are now trying to reach everyone with whom he may have been in contact at the time to assess whether they have been exposed to the virus.

Those people, along with the few members of his household, will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Health officials think it can take up to two weeks for someone who is infected to fall ill.

The virus has infected nearly 10,000 people worldwide and killed more than 200 people. The vast majority of cases and all but one were killed in China. The first death outside of China due to the new virus was registered in the Philippines on Sunday.

Cody said there was no risk of infection for the Santa Clara County business public.

Nearly 200 Americans evacuated from Wuhan spend 14 days in quarantine on a military base outside of Los Angeles – the first by the government in half a century.

Another number of passengers from China were expected to arrive Monday at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego, but that timing is now “fluent,” according to Scott Scott. The passengers, who have been screened twice for signs of the virus, will be quarantined for 14 days at the base to ensure that they do not pose a health risk to the public, Peters said in a statement on Sunday.

Other cases of the new pneumonia-like virus are two in Southern California, one in Massachusetts, one in the state of Washington, one in Arizona and two in Chicago.

The corresponding press