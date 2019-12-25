115-year-old boat on Gumtree tries to win big race

Loading...

We would like to know how Frank Barry-Cotter, the man from the northern beaches, bought it in 1960, sailing Katwinchar around Pittwater and Sydney Harbor for five years before reselling it.

We would ask about all the missing years that followed until Barry-Cotter's son Bill started looking for the 32-foot ketch he had been fascinated with as a child.

Loading

We'd like to know what it feels like to be sitting in the front yard of a senior women's home in Hexham, just north of Newcastle, ready to be taken to the edge when suddenly, out of nowhere, her phone rang.

We’d like to know if Bill discovered the boat through an advertisement on Gumtree, buy it quickly, and then spend two years and more money than he wants to bring Katwinchar back to life.

We would like to know what it was like slipping in the water just three months ago to prepare for a new start the day after Christmas in Sydney in Hobart, not less than 68 years after his first and only attempt.

"Yes," smiles Bill, "Katwinchar would have a story to tell."

Boats don't usually talk to you unless you've had too much rum and coke, so Bill and his brother Kendal, who will be Captain Katwinchar, will have to.

"I was an apprentice boat builder when Dad bought it and I was really intrigued by its construction," says Bill. “It was very light in construction and different in shape from most other boats. It was radically different at the time; about 60 years ahead of its time.

"About 14 years ago, I started the search to find it. I placed some ads in boating magazines, but two years ago someone called me and told me it was on Gumtree and that they were selling it for nothing. "

Bill transported the boat to his base on Hope Island on the Gold Coast and for the next two years – approximately 10,000 man hours – brought Katwinchar back to life. His team of boat builders replaced rotten English oak, deck, keel and cabin and added aluminum masts. There remains the original Canadian cedar in the hull.

Loading

"There are not many people around who would have the vision or the will to take something in this state and restore it completely," says Kendal. "Especially with all the safety and stability requirements for a professional sea race like the Sydney to Hobart."

Indeed, a yacht older than the Titanic would have a story to tell.

Perhaps the most interesting chapter came about 70 years ago when Mossop bought the boat and sailed with his wife, Dorothy, and fellow fishermen Bill Bartlett and Dennis Tanner in Australia. They arrived in Sydney 196 days later – and only five days before Hobart's race started the day after Christmas in 1951.

There were only 13 other boats in the race that year. This year, which marks the 75th anniversary of the race, there are 164 participants.

Bill will not be on board after suffering a heart attack three months ago. The doctors forbade her to participate in the race.

But he has a very competitive and experienced crew on board, including sailing icon Michael Spies, who has made the 630 nautical mile trip to Hobart 43 times.

"There are 116 Sydney Hobart races between the top five of the six crew on the boat," said Kendal, who has competed in the race 11 times, although it was his first since 1985.

Loading

Bill did not participate in Katwinchar in this year's race simply for reasons of nostalgia.

While the 100-foot supermaxis like Comanche and Wild Oats XI will fight for line honors, it has its eye on silverware for the disabled. The boat is the second favorite of the bookmakers behind Ichi Ban.

"It all depends on the direction and pace of the wind," says Bill. "We are a small boat. If it is a slow race, we have a good chance."

The oldest boat in the fleet to win the Sydney-Hobart race in its 75th year? It would be a story that deserves to be told.

Andrew Webster is sports editor of the Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sport

Loading