11-year-old Springfield girl found by state police after Amber Alert broadcast

Updated: 11:27 p.m. EST Jan 15, 2020

CHARLOTTE WAS ALIVE. [Applause] THE relief was palpable as the family cheered tonight, ending their greatest joy and knowing that they would still see the 11 year old. A SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS ITS WAY AT SCHOOL HOUSE EVERY DAY. YESTERDAY THE VIDEO SHOWS THE SAME VEHICLE THAT FOLLOWS IT. >> I heard her cry out for help. WHEN I WENT DOWN HERE TO TRY TO OBTAIN THE PLATE NUMBER, ALL I COULD SEE, IT WAS AN INDIVIDUAL FOLDING, PLACING IT IN THE CAR. JOHN: THERE WAS AN AMBER ALERT. APPROXIMATELY 7:00 AM A DRIVER HAS IDENTIFIED THAT BLUE HONDA IS ON THE PIKE AND THE POLICE STOPPED IT IN STURBRIDGE. ITS REASONS THIS EVENING ARE NOT CLEAR, BUT SINCE THE LEAST UNDERSTAND THE GRAVITY OF THE DESPERATE SEARCH. >> ONCE WE HAVE ACHIEVED WHAT WE HAVE HAD, WE KNOW THAT TIME WAS ESSENTIAL. IT WAS A SITUATION OF LIFE OR DEATH. JOHN: CHARLOTTE WAS TAKEN IN THIS AMBULANCE TO BE CHECKED. THE POLICE SAYS THAT IT IS GOOD BUT IT IS WEAK TO THINK OF WHAT COULD HAPPEN HERE. THE POLICE FOUND A KNIFE INSIDE THE CAR.

Authorities say she was abducted by a stranger on Wednesday afternoon and was found by state police about six hours later. A man was arrested by the state police.

