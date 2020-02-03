11-year-old Colorado boy who goes missing for a week, asked the public to share information as the search continues

Gannon Stauch (Sheriff’s Office of El Paso County)

CASPER, Wyo – An 11-year-old boy from Colorado who initially reported he was running away a week ago is still missing.

Gannon Stauch was last seen by his stepmother in the afternoon of January 27 at his home on the 6,000 block of Mandan Drive in Security, Colorado. His stepmother reported that Stauch left the house between 3.15 pm and 4 pm to play in the house of a friend in the neighborhood.

(Office of the sheriff of El Paso County)

That is according to the office of the sheriff of El Paso who gave an update of the search on Sunday 2 February.

“On February 2, 2020, the office and partners of El Paso County Sheriff continued our search focused on the Lorson Ranch area,” they said. At approximately 2:00 p.m. it was decided to relocate Incident Command to the Office Training Facility of the sheriff, located across the prison from El Paso County, located at 2743 E. Las Vegas Street, based on information from the investigation . “

Gannon is reportedly about 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 90 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue jacket with hood, jeans, and tennis shoes when he was last seen.

“The sheriff’s office has received 134 tips so far and continues to investigate and monitor every incoming lead,” said the sheriff’s office in El Paso on Sunday. “If you have information about the Gannon case, you can call the sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email [email protected]”

Agencies involved in the Sunday search included the following, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s office: