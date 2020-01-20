(Photos via Marvel)

next Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: away from home, the Marvel Cinematic Universe closed the chapter of phase 3 and now turns to phase 4.

For the first time in the MCU, viewers will need to watch both the movies and the series (exclusively on Disney +) to follow the chronology. Phase 4 will begin next May with the highly anticipated film Black Widow.

If you lived under a rock and you are not completely caught up in the MCU, there are spoilers to come. Check out our list of 10 upcoming MCU movies and TV shows.

1. Black Widow

Starting with its introduction in Iron Man 2, Black Widow has been in several MCU movies. Several years later, the former Russian assassin finally obtains his own film, which is scheduled to be released on May 1. Scarlett Johansson will resume her role as Black Widow / Natasha Romanoff, with David Harbor (Strange things), Florence Pugh (midsommar) and Rachel Weisz (The favorite, the beautiful bones).

2. Eternals

Eternals is the first MCU film to feature these Marvel characters, a fictional race of humanoids. Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, Silicon Valley) and Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) are part of the starred cast of the film, which will be released on November 6.

3. The falcon and the winter soldier

🦅 New photos of Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl on the set of the Disney + series “ Falcon and the Winter Soldier ” ⠀ # SebastianStan #AnthonyMackie #falconandwintersoldier #danielbruhl #MarvelStudios #disneyplus #Marvel #disneyplusmarvel # falconandthewintersierier . / skgust9h5R

– DisneyPlusMarvel (@DisneyPlsMarvel) January 11, 2020

The Falcon series and the Disney + winter soldier will see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan resume their titular roles. The series also features the return of Emily VanCamp as agent Sharon Carter, while she will feature John Walker, played by Wyatt Russell. Walker was known as an American agent in the comics who looked like Captain America, shield and everything. The series is expected to be released this fall.

4. WandaVision

Here is the first official preview on the screen of Elizabeth Olsen and @Paul_Bettany from the #WandaVision series! pic.twitter.com/Y7WTBPfnT9

– MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) December 7, 2019

Even though we saw the tragic death of Vision in Avengers: Infinity War, Paul Bettany will resume his role as Vision in the new series alongside Elizabeth Olsen in the role of Scarlet Witch. WandaVision will also see Teyonah Parris’ appearances as an older Monica Rambeau, a character who debuted MCU as a child in Captain marvel, in addition to Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis in the Thor movies), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo in Ant-Man and the wasp) and Kathryn Hahn. The series is currently scheduled to appear on Disney + this year.

5. Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Shang-Chi will make its live debut with the release of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. With Simu Liu revealed as the title role in 2019 San Diego Comic Con, the film will mark the first in the MCU with an Asian lead. Details are scarce, but The Ten Rings was first referenced in Iron Man in 2008 and later in Ant-Man in 2015. Tony Leung will play the Mandarin – a falsely imitated character in Iron Man 3. The film should be released in theaters on February 12, 2021.

6. Loki

Just announced in Hall H of #SDCC, LOKI from Marvel Studios, an original series with Tom Hiddleston. Streaming exclusively on Disney +, spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/Ntb8g9SSwq

– Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Like Vision, Loki also fell Avengers: Infinity War, but Tom Hiddleston is back as God Of Mischief in this next Disney + show. The series will respond where Loki went after stealing the Avengers Tesseract when they went to the Battle of New York to retrieve the Infinity Stones before Thanos destroyed them. It should be released in the spring of 2021.

seven. Strange Doctor in the Multiverse of Madness

The second film of Strange doctor the series will see Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Scarlet witch (Elizabeth Olsen) working together in a plot that has yet to be released. Although it is not entirely a horror film as previously teased, the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige revealed that there will be “new MCU characters” making their debut. The film is currently being released for release on May 7, 2021 with plans to keep that date despite the fact that Scott Derrickson stepped down from management early in the month.

8. What if…?

the What if…? The series will explore questions, some of which may be far-fetched, about what would happen if things turned out differently within the MCU. He will see appearances from returning Marvel stars, such as Michael B. Jordan, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Rudd and Natalie Portman.

9. Third Untitled Spider-Man

Following a very public negotiation between Sony and Disney, the two signed jointly for Tom holland back as the web-slinging superhero we all love. It will be the third Spider Man next movie Back home and Far from home, the upcoming movie following this one. Its release is currently scheduled for July 16, 2021.

ten. Hawk Eye

the Hawk Eye the series will follow Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), who trains a young Kate Bishop (who takes the name Hawkeye in the comics) in her marksmanship act. The series is expected to be released in the fall of 2021.

11. Thor: Love and thunder

Serve as the fourth film in the Thor saga, Love And Thunder picks up where 2017 Ragnarok leave behind. Chris Hemsworth will be joined by Natalie Portman (Jane Foster / Thor, The Goddess Of Thunder) and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie). Thompson will mark the first LGBTQ + character in the MCU. It is also rumored that Christian Bale plays Beta Ray Bill. The film will be released in theaters on November 5, 2021 and will conclude phase 4.

