11 things to know while planning your trip

Dubai is a city in the United Arab Emirates and when people travel there, they talk about the incredible luxury they see, from the shops to the buildings to the hotels. It is really an interesting place to try the local food and learn more about the culture.

Before planning your vacation, it helps to know which part of the city is best for you to stay in, get some hotel recommendations and learn more about some of the activities you can do to make the most of your time.

Here is a travel guide to Dubai and 11 things to know when planning your trip.

View The Desert And The Dubai Mall

via Trip Advisor and Reddit

According to Travel.us.news.com you don’t want to miss the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. This is a national park and you can go or ride a four-wheeler and then sign up for a tour. The publication notes that there are nine companies that have tours, so you should be able to find one easily.

You definitely want to visit the Dubai Mall, which has more than 1,000 stores. Visit Dubai notes that the shopping center is really large: more than 1 million square meters. You can even visit an aquarium, a zoo and an ice rink here.

Travel to Dubai in the winter and spring

via Reddit

When winter comes, you definitely want to make a fantastic vacation, and Dubai can be the perfect place. According to Santorini Dave you want to go to Dubai in March and also in November and December.

The publication notes that you do not want to go in the summer because of the extremely high temperatures. Going in November, December and March will be better in that regard.

Stay at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai and Vida Downtown

both images are via Trip Advisor

A central location is always a smart idea when visiting a new place, because it allows you to walk around, see as much as possible and find places quickly.

These two hotels are great choices for your trip to Dubai. It is three minutes by car from Vida Downtown to the Dubai Mall, and there is also a metro station nearby. Trip Advisor calls the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai ‘the highest hotel in the world’, so that is definitely something cool to experience.

Stay in Downtown Dubai to get the most out of your trip

via Pinterest

Because the center of Dubai has many restaurants, it would be a good idea to stay there.

A Reddit user mentions that there are ATMs and places to buy groceries in this area, along with many eateries, so that sounds handy because you may want to buy some food for your hotel room during your stay.

Try Al Harees and Mandi and dine at Ayamna

both images are via Trip Advisor

Of course you want to try some local food, and according to The Culture Trip, you have to try Mandi, which is meat, rice and herbs, and Al Harees, which looks like oatmeal, but meat, wheat and salt.

What about restaurants? You must see Ayamna, which serves dishes from the Middle East and Lebanese. People are enthusiastic about this restaurant on Trip Advisor and say that you can order lamb, different entrees and freshly baked bread. You can also do a “set menu” and sit back and enjoy the food that is brought to you, and the portions are also generous.

There are many forms of public transportation

via Reddit

You can certainly rent a car during your stay in Dubai (more on that later), but it is also good to know that there are many ways to explore the city.

According to Make My Trip you can find taxis, take the bus or the metro. Many people have shared positive reviews of the metro on Trip Advisor and say that there are not many delays, it is clean and it is a nice experience.

Visit the Sheikh Zayed Mosque and the historic Al Fahidi district

via Reddit and Flickr

Many people who have been to Dubai recommend the Sheikh Zayed Mosque. It is a monument that costs you nothing and it is a beautiful, awesome sight to see. According to the We Are Travel Girls blog, you can go to the Coffee Club nearby, but otherwise you would want to go to a restaurant near your hotel or in another part of the city because it’s not a pedestrian area.

Lonely Planet suggests that tourists visit the historic Al Fahidi district. You can follow a tour or walk with whomever you travel. You will find lots of art and cafes there, and it is also close to the Textile Souk and Spice Souk, so you can also view those markets.

Rent a car to save money and always leave tips

via Pinterest

The currency in Dubai is the dirham, and to put it in perspective, $ 1 USD equals $ 3.67 Dirham, United Arab Emirates. Dubai is known as an expensive city, so tips that help you save some money during your trip will be helpful. A Reddit user suggests renting a car because taking a lot of taxis will take a lot.

Visit Dubai recommends giving AED5-10 to someone who works in a hotel or valet or taxi driver. If you eat out, you can leave 10-50 percent as a tip.

Search for a flight deal in January

via Trip Advisor

When you make an international trip, it is useful to save as much money as possible. According to Kayak, January is the most affordable time of the year to go to Dubai.

The website also says that if you go there at a different time of the year, you can find a flight a month before your travel date and then you should get a good deal.

Be aware of your clothes

via Pinterest

According to a message on Reddit, travelers are advised not to kiss their significant others while in public places and not to wear “revealing” outfits. Guide 2 Dubai suggests not to wear jeans with holes in them or tank tops.

You should also know that due to the prayer that takes place every Friday at noon, some stores or other businesses are closed until late in the afternoon.

La Mer and Sunset Beach are the best beaches to go

via Lady & her Sweet Escapes and Pinterest

Because the climate in Dubai is warm, there are many beaches to choose from, and you may want to go to at least one beach during your trip.

According to Trip Savvy you want to go to La Mer, where there are also many places to eat and shop, which would be really nice. You can also go to Sunset Beach, where there are toilets, wifi and which is said to be good if you take your children on a trip.

This popular beach in Thailand is finally getting a hotel