11 pipeline opponents arrested as RCMP enforces command on the territory of Wet’suwet’en

HOUSTON (NEWS 1130) – Eleven people were arrested after barricading themselves in a warm-up center on the territory of Wet’suwet.

The arrests were made on Saturday afternoon 27 km from the Morice West Forest Service Road.

Molly Wickham with the First Nation says the arrests were not necessary as part of the order issued by the BC Supreme Court Coastal GasLink on December 31.

“The eleven that have been arrested have been charged with breaching the order, which is a completely fake indictment. The order speaks about obstructing (Coastal GasLink) employees trying to work on the roads and within the work locations. At 27 kilometers, everyone was in the cabin, in the chef’s meeting room. “

The hereditary leaders of Wet’suwet have worked on the construction of the natural gas pipeline of six billion dollars and their efforts have stimulated a national protest movement.

The pipeline is part of the huge $ 40 billion LNG Canada liquefied gas export project and runs from Dawson Creek to Kitimat on the northwest coast of B.C.

According to the RCMP, people at the 27 km mark were instructed to move on Friday, February 7, and warned that they would be arrested if they did not.

“Based on actions by people at the Warming Center who could potentially endanger those traveling by road, and a blockage of parked vehicles, the access control checkpoint was temporarily moved,” says a Mounties release form.

“The 27 km point has been blocked twice by people who had been given access to this point. The most recent blockade of this road for several hours (Friday) interfered with the transfer of arrested persons, which caused a delay in their transport to the Houston Detachment. This was also intended to block the exit of Coastal GasLink vehicles, in contrast to the order of the BC Supreme Court. “

Mounties say that some people “used chains to prevent their arrest.”

The RCMP has been executing the order since Thursday morning. Four people were arrested Friday and six on Thursday.

Protesters in cities across the country have come up against the pipeline, including in Vancouver where access to the port is blocked for the third day in a row.

Hundreds gathered outside the B.C. legislature in Victoria Saturday, around a ceremonial fire at the front steps of the government building.

From Thursday evening, protesters blocked the rail lines in Ontario and closed the busy corridor between Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto.

With files from Monika Gul and the Canadain Press