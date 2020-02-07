11 medium hairstyles to take directly to the salon

Gone are the days of that uncomfortable, in-between stage. (Yeah!)

Half-length hairstyles are everywhere and won’t go anywhere in 2020. Do you want to cut off your locks a bit? Are you trying to grow one of these short hairstyles? There is a medium cut for that.

“Hairstyles of medium length look great when properly maintained; think fuller, blunt styles without stratification, “advises Sam Burnett, founder and creative director at Hare and Bone. “If a person’s hair is sensitive to lint, it’s best to keep the hair on the longer side of the medium. The longer and heavier the hair, the more controlled it will be. “

And the number one tip if you try to grow your hair? “Ask your stylist to soften the layers of the cut,” says Sam. “For frills, focus on softening and feathering along the edges. By incorporating the layers and softening the ends, the hair looks more balanced with less focus on the length. “

Allow us to bring you, without further ado, the best hairstyles of average length 2020 that will be everywhere this year. One to bring to the hairdresser …

Medium length layered hairstyles

Although it is currently very popular to have a blunt, medium length, the number of layers you choose depends almost entirely on the texture of your hair and face shape. Longer layers suit finer hair types, while square faces can be softened with round layers and vice versa, according to Sam. Round faces can also be extended with soft layers around the jaw line.

Celebrity inspiration: Elizabeth Olsen and Alexa Chung

Hairstyles for medium hair

Thicker hair weighs more than fine hair and is therefore more controlled the longer it is. As a general rule, thicker hair holds heat styling better than fine hair, and medium to long lengths make styling hair susceptible to frizz much easier.

Celebrity inspiration: Olivia Munn and Emma Stone



Hairstyles for medium length thin hair

The key to adding volume to thinner hair is layers, but don’t overdo it; “If you have fine hair, layers of hair will only make it thinner and thinner,” advises Sam. Each layer must be kept longer to get the maximum out of the weight of the hair; try volume sprays and the best shampoo for hair loss and thinning hair to get the most out of your locks. Read our collection of fine hair styles for more inspiration for styling thinner hair.

Celebrity inspiration: Daisy Ridley and Alexa Chung



Half-length hairstyles with bangs

A bangs can make or break your overall look, so it’s important to choose the right one for your face shape. Side part bangs are the option that works on most face shapes and hair types – the large sweeping pony from Emma Stone is a perfect addition to her vintage curls and does not accentuate her round face shape too much. See more of the best celebrity frills in our collection of Hollywood’s most popular bangs.

Celebrity inspiration: Alexa Chung and Emma Stone



Mid-length hairstyles with curls

Mid-length curls are one of the most sought after styles of the season, a trend that is likely to continue in 2018. stay. Read our summary of curly hairstyles for more inspiration for working on a large and resilient “do for your face shape.”

Celebrity inspiration: Emma Stone and Chrissy Teigen

Hairstyles for medium length straight hair

At the moment, straight styles of medium length are usually overlooked in favor of a wavy or curled style – but that doesn’t mean they aren’t an elegant and chic hairstyle choice. Before she turned blond, Selena Gomez often wore her long bob in an inwardly straight style, very suitable for the red carpet. Soft layering also looks great in a straighter, tousled style.

Celebrity inspiration: Selena Gomez and Alexa Chung

Half-length hairstyles on oval faces

An oval face, fortunately for you if it is your face shape, is the most versatile face shape when it comes to hairstyles that match. You can rock any medium-length haircut that you like nicely and your face shape will make it stand out. “The most important consideration to consider (with a round face) is the natural texture of the person,” advises Sam. “This will determine the style, shape and length.” Go for a jerky style at shoulder length or a wavy lob for a trend.

Not sure which style to choose for your face shape? Read our collection of hairstyles for oval faces for more inspiration.

Celebrity inspiration: Alexa Chung and Olivia Munn



Half-length hairstyles on square faces

Rounded layers draw the attention away from a more angular jaw line that is common with this face shape. “Square face shapes can be softened with a short layered bob and / or subtle bangs,” says Sam. Feathered layers are great for simulating a more oval face shape and will be flattering on the face. “

Loose curls and waves are also great to add roundness to a square face. “Saying goodbye to the side hair also distances itself from square shapes,” Sam adds. Read our collection of square face hairstyles for more inspiration for a new medium cut.

Celebrity inspiration: Daisy Ridley and Natalie Portman

Hairstyles for medium length hair on round faces

The key to making a style work on a round face is not to accentuate the roundness. “Elongated round face shapes by creating a soft layer just below the jaw line, keeping the shape square everywhere,” says Sam. “If a bob is your style, go a few centimeters longer than a traditional bob to balance the roundness of the face.”

Read our collection of hairstyles for round faces for more inspiration.

Celebrity inspiration: Chrissy Teigen and Emma Stone

Below we map the best half-length celebrity cut to adorn the red carpet ever; keep scrolling for all the hair inspiration you need in 2020.