11 best Pokemon games that are not Pokemon games

Are you looking for a variant of the Pokémon formula? There are many great games to capture creatures and battles in, and all of them offer something unique that Pokémon games lack. There are more Pokémon-like games than you might think, and in honor of Temtem’s early access success, we’ll go through the list of the very best Pokémon-like games ever made.

Some of these games are new and others are older than Pokémon. They are all fantastic games and worth checking out if you are a Poke fanatic or just looking for a new twist on the catch-and-release fun. There’s a lot of variety here, and some of my most nostalgic memories come from games that have tried to capitalize on Pokémon’s immense success – they’re all special in some ways, and some you may not even know are Pokémon – have functions if you have never touched them.

Let’s go through the list – here are the 10 best Pokémon games that aren’t Pokémon games.

Persona 5

While you don’t directly control demons in Persona 5, much of the gameplay is about capturing these tricky creatures. Once you have received them, you can equip them. This determines which special attacks you can trigger – and it is absolutely unique to acquire them.

Instead of throwing a pokeball, you have to knock it down and then negotiate to persuade it to join you. In this dark world, it makes sense for phantom thieves to explore the metaphysical mental palaces of their real enemies. It may not look much like Pokémon, but this game series is older than Pokémon.

Ni No Kuni: The Wrath of the White Witch

Ni No Kuni is a much brighter, cuter thing with Studio Ghibli artwork that really sets it apart from other anime-inspired games. And of course you also collect a lot of creatures here. Familiar are the beings that you will conquer and send in battle. Your companions can do the same, replacing themselves with creatures you’ve found in the vast RPG world.

The sequel completely eliminates the creature-fighting aspect of the game, making it a unique piece – and one of the greatest Pokémon-like games in terms of scope and storytelling. As with Persona, catching a creature is a little different this time. You have to serenade the creature and hope that small hearts emerge from their heads. Then they will willingly go with you. It seems nicer, but you still hit them in the fight, so everything balances out.

