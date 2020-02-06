107-year-old Sarasota man who is still fully alive with fiance and driver’s license

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – There is no delay for the 107-year-old resident of Sarasota, Joe Newman.

“Being 107 means you keep breathing day after day,” Newman said.

Newman, who was born in 1913, still lives a full life by leading a discussion group in his senior living facility, keeping track of his 99-year-old fiancé and occasionally taking his red Mercedes 320 hardtop coupe for a spider.

The Sarasota senior who has become known for his set of wheels, bought the vehicle from his podiatrist.

Newman tells 8 On Your Side, although it may be a surprise, he has reservations about older drivers and believes that the state of Florida should test seniors before they renew their driver’s license.

“I may be worried if they allow people with a mass of more than 100 to drive a car. You should come in and show that you can drive or examine me and my driving habits every six months or every year, “Newman said.

Newman, whose parents were banned by the Tsar to Siberia around 1900 for political disagreement, was born in Illinois and later moved to South Bend, Indiana.

Newman, along with his late wife Sophie, became the driving force behind modern developmental programs after their only child, Rita, was seriously injured at birth.

In 1950, the couple helped establish the Logan Center in South Bend, which continues to serve thousands of customers with an annual budget of $ 14 million dollars.

When Newman was 101 years old, he ran to the congress in Sarasota. The grad of Notre Dame now spends its time keeping up with current events, especially politics.

“I believe that mental exercise is just as important as physical exercise,” Newman said.

But what the 107-year-old boy really likes is his fiancé, Anita Sampson.

“I learned a lot from Joe, but I think he also learned a few things from me,” Sampson said, turning 100 in March.

The couple has yet to set a wedding date.

“We are waiting for my fiance’s permission. Of course we have had problems getting an answer, but we will wait,” Newman said.

And with all the twists and turns on the road of life, says Newman 8 On Your Side, he has some advice about the journey.

“Just get out of bed in the morning and come up with something to do that is worth doing the next day and that’s it.”

Newman’s driving license expires in 2022.