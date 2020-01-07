103-year-old World War II veteran receives medals

Loading...

TIME QUESTION MARK WHO IS FOR THE DEBATE. ADAM BAGNI, NEWSCENTER WCVB 5. MARIA: ADAM, THANK YOU FOR THIS. A 103 YEAR OLD FIGHTER FROM WWII IN SOMERVILLE FINALLY GETS THE MEDALS THAT HE WON BUT NEVER RECEIVED. PETER FANTASIA WAS AWARDED TODAY’S MEDALS BY CONGRESSMAN AND FELLOW VETERAN, SETH MOULTON. FANTASIA, AN ARMY DOCTOR, HAS BEEN PRISONER IN FRANCE. TENDING TO TAKE CARE OF A SERGEANT AND LIEUTENANT WOUNDED IN A FOXHOLE, HE LOOKED AND SAWED AN ENEMY SOLDIER ASKING ON THEM. THEY WANTED TO SEE ME FOR WHAT I DID. HOW I DID IT AND WHY. IT WAS THE GERMAN. I DECIDED, I WILL SEND AND YOU LET IT HAVE. MARIA: WOW. FANTASIA SPENT 5 MONTHS IN DIFFERENT PRE-WAR POWER CAMPS ENDING TODAY WITH SILVER STARS, THE THIRD HIGHEST DECORATION IN AMERICA FOR COMBAT VALUE

103-year-old WWII veteran receives military medals 75 years after return

Updated: 10:26 p.m. EST Jan 6, 2020

A Massachusetts World War II veteran finally received the deserved medals almost 75 years after he returned home. Peter Fantasia received his medals on Monday from U.S. veteran representative Seth Moulton. 103 years old, he served with the Lima Company, the 3rd Battalion, the 104th Regiment of the 26th Infantry Division as a doctor of the American army. On November 12, 1944, Fantasia was captured at Rodalbe, France, while caring for an injured sergeant and lieutenant in a skirmisher hole, was held as a prisoner of war in various camps until he was released by Russian forces on April 28, 1945: The bronze star and the silver star, the country’s third highest decoration for combat value, were among the medals Fantasia received. Moulton and his team worked with the Fantasia family and the military to get the medals.

A Massachusetts World War II veteran finally received the medals that his service deserved almost 75 years after his return to the country.

Peter Fantasia received his medals on Monday from US representative Seth Moulton, a veteran.

This 103-year-old man served with the Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 104th Regiment, 26th Infantry Division as a doctor in the United States Army.

On November 12, 1944, Fantasia was captured in Rodalbe, France, while treating a wounded sergeant and lieutenant in a skirmisher hole.

He was held as a prisoner of war in various camps until his release by Russian forces on April 28, 1945.

The bronze and silver stars, the country’s third highest decoration for combat value, were among the medals that Fantasia has received.

Moulton and his team worked with Fantasia’s family and the military to obtain the medals.