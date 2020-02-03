103-year-old woman sets up a piano recital every day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Imagine doing something you love for almost 100 years.

A woman from Paynesville does exactly that. Ruth Everson started playing the piano when she was five. Now, at the age of 103, she has found a way to stay young – by setting up a piano recital every day.

In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us how Everson uses her music to inspire people of all ages.

There is a certain routine at Stearns Place Assisted Living in Paynesville. Every day at 11:45 am lunch is served to the residents and there is a special treat.

“You meet many people who play the piano. And I am a people person. I like to be happy, “Everson said.

Everson’s love for the piano began when she was five; her father would use a horse carriage to take milk cans to Grove City. He would drop his daughter off for a piano lesson while doing business. Eventually her parents sold a cow to buy her a piano.

“When she plays the songs that people know have a smile on their face and you can see they enjoy the music they remember,” said Everson’s son, Ken Hanson.

What Everson remembers is playing the piano so much that it became second nature. From becoming the first organist at Lutheran Church in Paynesville in 1938 to learning to play her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

To stay young she started a daily recital: from Monday to Sunday. She even accepts song requests that she writes down.

“Isn’t that great? She’s a great lady,” said friend and resident Kathee Martinson. “She told me it’s the reason she gets up in the morning. She has something to do and we would be disappointed if she wasn’t there.”

Although the public has changed over the years, the residents here need Grandma Ruth as much as she needs. She has become a musician / therapist while listening to their problems. And when it’s time to say goodbye, Everson is the one who invites them to stand by their side.

“People will say they want a certain song to play when they die. It makes them happy, “Everson said.

“She is a very active lady and very sweet. Always been and always will be,” said Martinson.

A famous musician once said: “Life is like a piano. What you get out of it depends on how you play it. That is why Everson plans to play until she can no longer.

“You make people happy and I like being happy,” Everson said.

Everson also fishes as much as she can on local lakes – often with her great-grandchildren to catch walleye and everything else that swims their way.

. (TagsToTranslate) news