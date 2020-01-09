10,000 camels at risk of slaughter in Australia as they desperately seek water

Loading...

Around 10,000 camels are at risk of being shot dead in a drought-stricken region of Australia after complaints that thirsty animals are endangering residents as they desperately search for water. far from South Australia have approved the slaughter, which is expected to begin Wednesday and is expected to last five days. Local government in the region, Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY), said in a Facebook post that “groups of camels and other wild animals in and around the communities” “are putting pressure on remote indigenous communities “as they search for water. “With the current dry conditions and large congregations of camels threatening APY communities and infrastructure, control of the camels is necessary,” said the note. Shooters kill thousands of creatures, CNN Seven News affiliate reports 10,000 are at risk. Like most of the rest of the country, South Australia has been suffocating under extremely high temperatures for weeks. is not as badly hit as neighboring New South Wales, the state has suffered from bush fires that are tearing the country apart, covering cities with smoke and decimating populations of wild animals. MP told the Australian newspaper that her community was inundated by the creatures while they were hunting for water. “We are stuck in stinking and uncomfortable conditions, not feeling well, because the camels are coming and knocking down the fences, moving around, ” she told the newspaper. The APY region is located in an extremely remote from South Australia and is sparsely populated. About 2,300 people live in the region, which is roughly the size of the U.S. state of Kentucky. There are said to be more than a million camels in Australia and the population of camels in the country is increasing rapidly. Camels are far from the only species suffering in heat waves and forest fires. Various creatures have been desperately approaching humans for something to drink in recent weeks, and last month , a video of a koala firing from a cyclist’s water bottle went viral. In another sinister viral video posted on Twitter, a man drove into the fire-ravaged town of Batlow in New South Wales, filming both sides of the road littered with burnt animal remains. It is estimated that hundreds of millions of animals were killed by the flames. The fires are nothing new in Australia, but they have intensified and become more destructive in recent years, a problem which has been exacerbated by climate change. And animals have been at the forefront, as Australia has the highest species loss rate of any region in the world, and researchers are concerned that this rate may increase as the disaster continues.

