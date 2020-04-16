100 Gecs Tap Charli XCX for ‘Minecraft’ Festival ‘Square Garden’

100 Gecs called on Charli XCX, Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat and more for a digital festival in the Minecraft game which will take place on April 24 from 6 p.m. at 10 p.m. ET.

The event, dubbed Square Garden, features a range of pop experimenters and post-genre internet favorites, including A.G. Cook, Dorian Electra, Kero Kero Bonito and Tommy Cash. A full program is available on the poster below. All donations collected during the festival will benefit Feeding America.

While Square Garden will be built in Minecraft, fans without the game will still be able to watch a stream of the event on YouTube and the 100 Gecs website. Minecraft, for those unfamiliar, is a sandbox game that lets players build whatever they want – with an online multiplayer mode that lets them collect, play, and even launch their own servers so that they can build as they please. The decision to host Square Garden in Minecraft suits as 100 Gecs played their first live show in a virtual Minecraft festival back in 2018.

100 Gecs released their kind of eponymous debut, 1000 Gecs, last year, and the album placed at number 19 on Rolling stoneList of the 50 best albums of 2019. The group is preparing a remix album, 1000 Gecs and the clue tree, which will include collaborations with Charli XCX, A.G. Cook and Rico Nasty, as well as fan-made crowd-sourced contributions after 100 Gecs made the rods of 1000 Gecs available online. The release date for Tree of Clues has yet to be announced.