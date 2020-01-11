10 years later, Michaelle Jean regrets a poor response to the devastating earthquake in Haiti paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“I felt fear, shock, I feared the worst, but I also felt an urge to act,” she recalled.

She immediately called the Canadian ambassador to Haiti, who could only be reached by satellite.

He told her in a tortured voice about an “unimaginable catastrophe” – entire neighborhoods under debris and fearing that thousands might be dead.

Ultimately, that initial estimate was tragically far from the target: between 200,000 and 300,000 people were killed, at least another 300,000 were injured, and more than a million Haitians became homeless.

As a commander in chief of the armed forces, the governor general contacted the defense headquarters and a Hercules aircraft was loaded with supplies. International treaties normally require a request for help from the affected country, but the Canadian ambassador to Haiti said it was useless to wait.

“He said,” We cannot reach the president. We don’t even know who lives, “she recalled, so the Canadian government approved the departure of the plane.

Reports came in from cities that were almost completely leveled. Jacmel, the city in southern Haiti, where Jean grew up, suffered tremendous destruction.

In Haiti and Canada, people desperately searched for signs of life of loved ones. “Every minute became unbearable,” she said. And then the names of the dead and missing came up, one by one. “One day I was alone in my office, and I screamed in sorrow,” she said.

Jean decided to visit the country and to coincide the timing of her journey with International Women’s Day on March 8, because she considers women to be particularly vulnerable in disaster situations.

“The level of suffering, of misery, was enormous,” she said. “But there was also this pride, this desire to believe that things are getting better and this hope.”

She said she was struck by Haitian women who welcomed her by singing. “What was appropriate in Haiti was resisted,” she said, adding that she does not like the word “resilience” and the suggestion of a certain acceptance of someone’s situation.

The challenge for Haiti was monumental, she said, noting that 60 percent of the country’s officials died in the earthquake. Hiring replacements was difficult because the state struggled to compete with better international organizations.

Jean said the government quickly felt overwhelmed and was unable to absorb all aid offers.

She has harsh words for the non-governmental organizations, or NGOs, who arrived en masse after the disaster.

“The organizations are there for themselves, for their own interests, disconnected from Haitian NGOs and show no willingness to cooperate with them,” she said. She said she tried to encourage foreign organizations to work with Haitian partners, but she got nowhere.

She said that emergency assistance was needed and that some initiatives produced results. But in the end the impact of the international NGOs was not lasting. She now regards it as a textbook example of ‘the bankruptcy of humanitarian aid’.

When she visited the destroyed country as Governor General, Jean said to Haitians: “You are not alone.”

Ten years later, she acknowledges that the Haitian people feel alone, even betrayed. “People hoped that a better life would come through this great accident,” she said. “For the international community there is a recognition of serious failure.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 11, 2020.

Stephanie Marin, The Canadian Press