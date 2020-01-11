10 year old dog finds home forever after 5 years at Manchester Animal Shelter

Loading...

A long-abandoned dog who spent half his life in and out of the Manchester Animal Shelter now has a home forever. Only one other dog has been at the Manchester Animal Shelter for as long as Nevaeh, a 10-year-old boxer who was found strapped to his door almost five years ago. She was dirty and emaciated. “But one thing about her, her tail was always going, going, going, going,” said Betsy Griffin of the animal shelter. The dog, described as a big goofball, was adopted twice and returned. Refugee volunteers said that she was loved by those who had walked, played and dressed for so many years. “We won’t euthanize to make room, and unfortunately that means some animals are here longer than others, so you really get attached to them,” said Griffin. was adopted by John and Tracey Valles. “The fact that she’s been here for so long seems so perfect,” said John Valles. “Of course, she is a little older,” said Tracey Valles. “It’s perfect. I don’t have to potty her. She won’t bite my furniture, and she’ll sit on the couch next to me. That’s all I want.” “We have a very large yard with wood behind the yard,” said John Valles. “It’s going to be a whole different world for her.” Volunteers came to the shelter to watch her leave. “It’s like what its name means backwards,” said volunteer Sandy Dustin. “It is paradise”. “Learn more about adoptable animals: Manchester Animal Shelter490 Dunbarton RoadManchester, NH 03102603-628-3544www.manchesteranimalshelter.org

Learn more about adoptable animals:

Manchester Animal Shelter

490 Dunbarton Road

Manchester, NH 03102

603-628-3544

www.manchesteranimalshelter.org

