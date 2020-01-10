10-year-old boy makes bags to help injured Australian animals

Loading...

“A child can make a difference”: 10-year-old child makes bags to help injured Australian animals

Updated: 12:09 am EST Jan 10, 2020

It may be more than 8,000 miles from Tuolumne County, California to Australia, but the distance did not prevent a young girl from helping animals that were injured by the disastrous fires. Aceline Matthews, 10, decided that she would learn how to make fabric pouches for injured animals who are used to the comfort provided by their marsupial parents. She launched Operation Pouch Pals and is receiving help from her community. See the full story in the video above.

