10 WWE Super Stars who travel with private jets (and 10 who prefer to make a road trip)

Traveling is a way of life for those who work for the WWE.

There are times when some Superstars have to give four shows a week, all in different areas. Even Superstars who don’t struggle that night have to travel to the location in case there is a rewrite and they are needed.

Every WWE Superstar in the company has its own way of traveling. Some prefer tour buses so that they can sleep, while others prefer to rent a car or tour bus with other Superstars to save money.

And then there are people who like to travel in luxury, avoid all the hassle of an airport and the stress of driving and get more time to relax and unwind for shows so that they travel on a private plane.

Here are 10 Superstars who prefer to travel by plane, and 10 who prefer to travel on the ground.

20 John Cena (private plane)

John Cena is known for having some beautiful cars thanks to his car obsession, but when it comes to traveling, he prefers to travel by air.

Because he is such a big face in Hollywood, the WWE and various charities, John has to travel a lot. And with as much money as he earns, why not travel in style?

19 The Miz (Road Trip)

We all know that the Miz has money, but everyone who shows Miz & Mrs. know that he also likes to save money when possible.

Just look at the time he went from California to Texas. Instead of flying, he picked up his entire family, including his many pets, and traveled on a tour bus.

18 Alberto Del Rio (private plane)

Alberto Del Rio may not be at the WWE anymore, but during his time he had a successful run.

While working with WWE, Del Rio also struggled in Mexico, meaning he needed a fast means of transportation to get him back and forth from his many shows. It is only smart that he would rent his own private aircraft to help him with this.

17 Big Show (Road Trip)

It’s not for nothing that the Big Show is known as ‘The greatest athlete in the world’.

The Big Show not only has problems with placing rental cars, but also with planes and jets. That is why he has his own tour bus for road trips. He has been with the company for a long time, so he could certainly get his own plane if he asked, but he prefers to travel comfortably.

16 Sheamus (private plane)

When Sheamus first entered WWE, he came in like a wrecking ball. He dominated the division, won multiple championships and earned a salary of $ 1 million a year, as well as first-class travel arrangements.

Sheamus is a high flyer and when it comes to traveling, he and his budgets prefer to do Cesaro in style via a private plane.

15 Mickie James (Road Trip)

Mickie James has been with WWE for a long time, but that doesn’t mean she’s a star big enough to be rewarded with her own private jet.

Mickie is a very down-to-earth person and when it comes to traveling for the WWE or for her country music career, she prefers to travel comfortably in a tour bus.

14 Ric Flair (private plane)

Even with all his money problems, Ric Flair is a WWE Superstar who leads a luxurious life, both in the real world and in character in the ring.

The Nature Boy likes to travel in style, and that includes traveling back and forth to events and performances in his private jet. He deserves it after everything he has done for the company.

13 CM Punk (Road Trip)

Before CM Punk got up and left WWE, he preferred to travel on a tour bus rather than in the air.

According to thetravel.com, Punk described his bus as “his home away from home” and set it up with a TV, an XBOX, DVR, a kitchen, a private bathroom, and more. There was also a large bedroom and a bunk bed for everyone who wanted to travel with him.

12 Rey Mysterio (private plane)

Rey Mysterio is not only a high flyer in the ring, but he is also one outside the ring.

According to thetravel.com, Rey has been with the company for quite some time and is rewarded with first-class travel options and a nice salary in the millions. Because he has to travel a lot for his work, it makes sense that he would do that with a free private plane.

11 Kofi Kingston (Road Trip)

While he is a high flyer in the ring, Kofi prefers to keep his feet on the ground outside the ring.

According to thetravel.com, Kofi Kingston was once known as CM Punk’s road wife because of how much he had traveled with him. Now that Punk has disappeared, Kofi is sharing the road with his friends Big E and Xavier Woods.

10 Mark Henry (private plane)

Mark Henry is a WWE Superstar who goes down in history as one of the big ones.

According to thetravel.com, although he is no longer struggling in the ring, he still does a lot for WWE’s backstage. After all his years of service, it is no surprise that the company would give him his own private jet for free.

9 Michael Cole (Road Trip)

Michael Cole is one of the most important announcements of the WWE, but every now and then he has set up his spandex and fought in the ring.

According to thetravel.com, although he has been employed for a while, Cole does not make enough to travel on a private plane, so he travels a lot by bus.

8 Brock Lesnar (private plane)

Although he now only works part-time for the company, Brock Lesnar is still one of, if not THE, best-paid Superstars in the company.

He not only has a nice collection of cars and different houses, but he also has his own private jet thanks to the WWE because he hates the stress of traveling and being bombarded by fans.

7 Randy Orton (Road Trip)

According to thetravel.com, Randy Orton has been with the company for so long and has become so used to traveling on a tour bus that there are toy replicas of his bus that fans can buy.

However, he recently signed a new contract that rewarded him with a private aircraft. The question now is, will he continue to travel by bus, or will he now only upgrade to air travel?

6 Kane (private plane)

Although Kane is now mayor of Knox County, he also goes down in history as The Big Red Machine and The Undertaker’s crazy brother.

According to thetravel.com, Kane has done a lot for the company and it only makes sense that with his age, his career success, and his busy life now he would travel via a private jet to make things easier.

5 Kevin Owens (Road Trip)

Kevin Owens has worked on the independent circuit for so long and is used to driving himself to and from different shows.

According to thetravel.com, Owens has achieved considerable success in the WWE since his debut, but that has not changed his way of traveling. When it comes to traveling, he still prefers to do it on a road trip than on board a private plane.

4 Triple H (private plane)

This is not a shock.

According to thetravel.com, it is clear that Triple H will be Vince’s successor. When it comes to WWE, he works every day to ensure that he not only makes the WWE successful, but also NXT. To do this, it is only appropriate that he would fly through the air to reach the many places where he must be.

3 Braun Strowman (Road Trip)

Like the Big Show, traveling can be a bit difficult for Braun Strowman if someone is a monster like him.

According to thetravel.com, Braun prefers the open road over air travel because of its size when it comes to travel for work. Anyone who views his Instagram stories, however, knows that he has an obsession with cars, some of which are smaller than he is.

2 Vince McMahon (private plane)

Vince McMahon has been running WWE for a long time and has really stepped up his game as times change.

According to thetravel.com, Vince is very invested in the daily activities of WWE. This means that he travels a lot, just like the WWE Superstars. Because he is such a big boss, he chooses to travel in luxury with his own private jet.

1 Chris Jericho (Road Trip)

It doesn’t matter if Chris Jericho is struggling or touring with his band Fozzy; when it comes to traveling, he prefers to use the bus.

According to thetravel.com, Chris likes the freedom to relax on the road, play a few late-night cards and just hang out and catch some sleep. He loves the life of luxury and prefers to travel comfortably.