10 Unflattering Things Wolfgang Puck is well known

There are many chefs who are famous and one of them is Wolfgang Puck. While he is a chef, he seems to have a hand in many types of work. The talented chef really had a very serious impact on the food world and there are a lot of people who are big fans of him. According to wolfgangpuck.com, this man even has a set of his own cooking equipment, which is truly incredible. It really changes the world of cooking. But like everyone else, Wolfgang certainly has some flaws. He has been involved in many negative things that fans should know. Here are some really interesting things that fans may not know about this famous and talented chef.

10 Wolfgang dropped out of school

There are a lot of people who have done really impressive things, and Puck is definitely one of them. But that doesn’t mean he stayed at school the way everyone should. According to mashed.com, the extremely popular and talented chef left school to pursue his big dreams.

9 He thinks that people should not start creating art at an older age

Everyone should enjoy art. However, Puck does not believe that people should start trying to create art if they are older. According to mashed.com, he thought for a long time about making art pieces (besides food), but what makes him a little sure about that is his age.

8 Wolfgang believes many of the top chefs weren’t trained in the kitchen before they were on the show

Puck can be talented and rich, but he also seems to be a bit offensive. According to mashed.com, it seems that some people from Top Chef were not taught about any of the basic facts about cooking before participating in the show, which is rude.

7 Even if he’s on TV, he doesn’t like it

There are many people who really love television. In addition, he would believe that a person who makes money from being on TV would love it. However, according to mashed.com, Puck doesn’t even like TV, which is probably very surprising. It’s boring for him.

6 Although he is a chef, there are some things he doesn’t always eat, such as breakfast and peanut butter.

According to mashed.com, Puck is someone who is very selective about eating. He doesn’t eat peanut butter, which many people love. Furthermore. he doesn’t really eat that much breakfast, which is amazing since it’s an important meal.

5 Despite being on this job line, being a chef has never been Wolfgang’s goal since he started

There are many things that can surprise some fans about Wolfgang Puck. According to mashed.com, one of them is that he never intended to become the good chef he is today. Apparently, his original plan was to become a pastry chef.

4 He doesn’t treat everyone very well

According to homeshoppinginsta.wordpress.com, it’s not always as good as it looks. This may come as a surprise, as it almost always seems very good when it’s on TV. But there are times when he can get a little rude to those around him.

3 Wolfgang once threw eggs all over the room during a rage

One would think that a person who cooks to live would not be a fan of food waste, but this is not the case for Puck. According to homeshoppinginsta.wordpress.com, there was a time when he threw an omelette on the floor when he was very upset.

2 One of the restaurants he owns had a problem with a work of art

According to archive.seattletimes.com, Puck and his wife own a restaurant called Obachine. This place is beautiful, but it has a problem. Obviously, there are some people who have made a big attack on some of the art that can be seen there, which is never good.

1 Someone sued him a few years ago

According to eater.com, there were some different people and companies accused of copying other people’s ideas, and Puck was really involved. Someone claimed that a restaurant that opened was very similar to the one that had already been opened and they filed a lawsuit.

