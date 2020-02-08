10 toilet accessories that make the bathroom pleasant for everyone

To let you know, if you buy something here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

Toilets – we have them all, we all spend years of our lives sitting down (probably), but we hardly ever talk about it. What gives?

The toilet is where we do our best, where we hide at work if we want to scroll aimlessly on Instagram and where we naturally do our most important things.

Since you have to use it at least six or seven times a day (on average), you might as well turn your toilet into a porcelain throne that is suitable for royalties.

To help you improve your overall bathroom experience, here are some oddly useful toilet accessories for sale for up to 66% off. You’re welcome.

WC night lighting

Night trips to the toilet are fraught with danger. What if you bump into a wall or bump your toe or someone gives the unpleasant wake-up call (yikes)? These guided night lights come in handy during those dangerous journeys and help you prevent accidents when it’s time to leave.

The original IllumiBowl toilet night light ($ 10.99, 26% off), offered by “Shark Tank”, is a popular option, but it is far from the only one on the market today. There is also the GlowBowl® Motion Activated Toilet night light ($ 23.99, 26% off), the Motion-Activated LED toilet light ($ 10.99, 45% off) and illumiBowl’s toilet projector night light ($ 14, 44% off) . Each clip is clicked on your toilet, which brightens up your bathroom experience with motion activation.

Bidet seats

For an alternative solution for sweeping with toilet paper, you can invest in a classier solution that converts your toilet into a luxury spa: the bidet. You also don’t have to overhaul your entire bathroom to get one. You can invest in toilet seats with a smart built-in water spray gadget. There are also bidet places for every budget and every preference.

The Alpha One V2 bidet seat ($ 72.99, 63% off) is a simple solution that offers natural water purification both in front and behind with retractable self-cleaning dual nozzles, along with a blue LED light for nighttime guidance. One step higher, the Alpha GX Wave bidet seat ($ 199.99, 49% off) has three washing modes, strong drying performance and an illuminated white LED light. And for the smartest toilet users, there is the Brondell Swash 1400 luxury bidet toilet seat ($ 649), which is packed with features such as a heated seat, warm air dryer, mouthpiece oscillation and deodorizer. Moreover, there is a cool blue light to illuminate your experience.

Toilet stools

Toilet stools are the hottest new bathroom accessories since the release of the Squatty Potty. But since then, more stools with improved features have appeared on the scene, such as the TURBO ™ bathroom toilet stool. The TURBO has an adjustable, massaging design for a more natural and comfortable squat position and better results than other stools of its kind. And you can now get a two-pack for $ 59.99, 40% off the usual price.

Toilet brushes

Of course you clean your toilet (right?), But have you ever thought about the brush you use to clean it? It is full of germs and bacteria, just stuck until the next time you use it. Gross. Fortunately, you can get a self-cleaning brush, such as the LUMI self-cleaning toilet brush and base that uses UV light to combat bacteria, which remove bacteria before they have the chance to grow again. Choose one now for just $ 31.99, or a 20% discount on the usual costs.

Toilet deodorizers

No matter how many upgrades you make to your bathroom, there is one thing left: the scent. This Flushie Pre-Toilet Deodorizer Spray removes unpleasant odors before they stick. Before using the toilet, simply lift the lid and spray your favorite of the three scents in this package directly into the water. It holds the scents under the surface so that they cannot be released into the air, somewhat like magic. You can now get a three-pack for $ 16.99, 66% off the usual cost of $ 49.99.

