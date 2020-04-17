10 times the scene proved that imitation is a form of flattery

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IytEuJR5OXo (/ embed)

Of course, every musical subgenre has its own community. From Metallica to the Anthrax cover band in your hometown, they are all employed by metal. But there is something very special about the scene that AP has covered for almost 20 years. We haven’t heard many blows. Warped Tour was about more friendships and romances than for example Monsters Of Rock. And nothing confirms the respect for another band harder than a cover version. Because imitation is a form of flattery.

This video recalls 10 moments when the scene of Dudes playing guitar loud and loud covered each other’s songs. Remember that all parties had to learn how to play a song. This is much more work than having your favorite friends vacuum your wallet at the local bar. And the fans are also allowed to participate in the party.

Read more: Billy Joe Armstrong covers ‘I think we’re alone now’ because we are

Granted, some of these performances were off-the-cuff. Most have not been recorded and have not been sent to the world through physical or streaming media. (But some of them were.) What can be taken as a not-so-inside joke probably has more resonance than you may think. Spoiler alert: One moment has been highlighted here whose mutual high-five we have not fully established. (Hold the line, respect isn’t always on time.) But the rest of these links are history you know.

We hope you enjoy these moments when the mutual admiration of bands covers versions of each other. Some of you cynical types can dismiss all of this as back slapping your friend. But you would be wrong. The covers you hear are just one token of respect. How many indie-rock darlings lead the charge for making masks? How many music snobs work double to help their friends in every way possible? Cover versions are only the visible side of valuation. The roots of that respect are much, much longer.