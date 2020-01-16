(Photo via YouTube)

Fall out Boy have buried pop culture credentials in song titles and lyrics for over a decade. In honor of the group’s sixth album, American Beauty / American Psycho, which gives a nod to two classic movies just for the name, which will officially turn 5 this month, we’ve compiled a list of our 10 favorite Fall Out Boy movie references. Discover them below.

1. “American Beauty / American Psycho” – American Beauty and American Psycho

“She is an American beauty / I am an American psychopath.”

This eponymous album title American Beauty / American Psycho compare the narrator’s apple to the 1999 film american beauty with Kevin Spacey. Meanwhile, narrator compares to 2000 film American Psycho. With Christian Bale, the film is based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis of the same name.

2. “Uma Thurman” – Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill: Vol 2

“She wants to dance like Uma Thurman / Bury me until I admit it.”

The fifth song from the sixth album of Fall Out Boy refers to the dance movements of Uma Thurman in the Quentin Tarantino classical pulp Fiction. The song also honors another Thurman scene from another Tarantino film, Kill Bill: Vol 2, when the bride finds herself buried alive:

3. “A little less than sixteen candles, a little more” touch me “” – Sixteen candles

This track is on the hit album of Fall Out Boy in 2005 Under the cork. “Sixteen Candles” in the song title is an obvious tribute to the 80s John Hughes “(The breakfast club, Ferris Bueller’s day off), the film which stars the inescapable girl of that time, Molly Ringwald (The Breakfast Club, Pretty In Pink). “Touch Me” in the title also refers to Samantha Fox’s record of the same name in 1986. Bonus reference: the clip contains tributes to The Lost Boys and Blade.

4. “Yule Shoot Your Eye Out” – A Christmas Story

Appeared for the first time on the 2003 compilation, A cause of Santa Claus: it’s a Punk Rock Christmas (and later as a bonus track on their 2009 album Believers Never Die – Greatest Hits), “Yule Shoot Your Eye Out” is a direct tribute to the famous replica of the 1983 classic holiday film A Christmas story. He is referring to the warning that Ralphie repeatedly says when he says he wants a Red Ryder BB pistol for Christmas.

5. “Nobody puts baby in the corner” – Dirty Dancing

This song originally appeared as an acoustic version on the Fall Out Boy 2004 EP, My heart will always be the B side of my tongue, before making his debut on Under the cork one year later. The song title is a direct reference to the famous line from the 1987 film Dirty Dancing, with Jennifer Gray (Ferris Bueller’s day off) and Patrick Swayze.

6. “Take care of life or take care of dying (do your part to save the stage and stop going to shows)” – The Shawshank Redemption

This song appears on Under the cork and gets the first part of his title from a famous line from the 1994 film The Shawshank Acquisition. The line is told by Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) and “Red” Redding (Morgan Freeman).

7. “Pretty In Punk” – Pretty In Pink

“Pretty In Punk” debuted on Fall Out Boy’s Evening Out with Your Girlfriend. The song title is a direct spin-off from the 1986 film by John Hughes Pretty in pink with Molly Ringwald.

8. “Tell Mick he just made my to-do list today” – Rushmore

“Say Mick, he just made my to-do list today” can be found on their first feature film 2003, Take this to your grave. The title is a line from the 1998 film Rushmore, a threat Max Fischer utters when he discovers that another student was spreading lies about him.

9. “Wilson (costly mistakes)” – Cast Away and Moonrise Kingdom

“I hope the roof takes off and that we project ourselves into space.”

“Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)” appeared on 2018 MANIA. “Wilson” in the title refers to the name Tom hanks gave his best friend volleyball in the 2000 movie castaway. A song chorus line also refers to a spoken line in the 2012 film Wes Anderson Kingdom of Moonrise.

10. “From all Gin Joints all over the world” – Casablanca

This track can also be found on Under the cork. The name of the song comes from a 1942 classic line Casablanca, which featured the American icon Humphrey Bogart.

Let us know which is your favorite benchmark for FOB cinema or pop culture in the comments below!