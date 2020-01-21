10 things you need to clean every week - and 5 things you clean too

1 in 15

Every week: your laundry

We know that it is the least preferred task of most people. But to prevent lots of items you’ve deemed dirty from turning into an intimidating tower, it’s best to tackle this week.

PHOTO: Getty

2 of 15

Every week: the surfaces of your bathroom

Since your toilet can spray germinated water particles up to six feet across the room (yuck), you should give your counters, mirrors and other surfaces in this room one more time with a disinfectant wipe every week .

PHOTO: Getty

3 of 15

Every week: your carpet and your carpets

Vacuum before you see the crumbs build up. “If you don’t vacuum, thick dirt gets on and light dust is there,” said Carolyn Forte, director of the cleaning laboratory at the Good Housekeeping Institute. These tips are especially important for high traffic areas.

PHOTO: Getty

4 of 15

Every week: your dusty furniture

Not only does the dust look bad, but it can also damage your furniture if it collects, according to Forte: “Dust can be abrasive and can put fine scratches in the finish if something rubs against it.” Use a microfiber cloth, which grips the particles, instead of spreading them.

PHOTO: Getty

5 of 15

Every week: your sheets

Think about it: you probably spend almost half of your life in bed, lying on your sheets. Germs, sweat and body oils accumulate quickly, which is why Forte recommends washing them weekly if possible.

PHOTO: Getty

6 of 15

Every week: your kitchen appliances

Even if your stove, microwave, or refrigerator doesn’t look dirty, Forte says they’re probably covered in things you can’t see. “Kitchen appliances need to be cleaned of fingerprints and bits of food.” Run a disinfectant wipe on them weekly to prevent buildup.

PHOTO: Getty

7 of 15

Every week: your bathtub and shower

These hot, humid places produce mold and scum, but you can help them resist stains by cleaning them weekly with a bath scrubber. And if you want to make your weekly task even easier, run a squeegee over the surfaces after washing.

PHOTO: Getty

8 of 15

Every week: your Bathroom

Forte says the quickest way to thoroughly clean your bowl each week is to take bleach, pour a cup, and brush it on the sides and under the rim. “Let it sit for five minutes while you move on to the next task,” advises Forte.

PHOTO: Getty

9 of 15

Every week: the floors in your kitchen

Chances are you won’t even notice the bread crumbs that end up on the floor after dinner. To prevent food particles from accumulating, put “Swiffer on the floor” on your weekly to-do list.

PHOTO: Getty

10 of 15

Every week: your mirrors

Trust us, it’s easier to make up with a burr-free mirror. This is why, once a week, Forte recommends that you pass a microfiber cloth over this surface, then follow it with a few sprays of a glass cleaner.

PHOTO: Getty

11 of 15

Too much: clothes you once wore

For sportswear, sweaty shirts and tights, it is a good idea to wash your clothes after each use. But most other items can (and should) be worn three times before dropping them into the cycle, according to Forte: “Excessive washing and drying of fabrics can cause discoloration and wear.”

PHOTO: Getty

12 of 15

Too much: plates

Don’t worry about rinsing the plates before putting them in the dishwasher – just scrape the food first. “Prewashing dishes is a waste of time and energy,” says Forte. “If you don’t operate it immediately, let the dishwasher rinse with a” rinse only “cycle.”

PHOTO: Getty

13 of 15

Too much: light fixtures

You may be tempted to climb your ladder and dust the ceiling light each time you do your weekly cleaning, but save your strength. Forte says you can get rid of cleaning the fixtures once a month.

14 of 15

Too much: jackets

Even if you can put on your outerwear every day, you just need to wash it every three months. Jackets generally do not come into contact with dry skin cells or natural oils, which means that they can go longer between washes than other clothes.

PHOTO: Getty

15 of 15

Too much: curtains

Even if you think these window coverings should be washed as often as other sheets, according to Forte, you should only clean them once a year. But if you see marks on them, clean them if necessary.

PHOTO: Getty

.