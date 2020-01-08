10 things to know when planning your trip

Loading...

London is a super popular destination and not without reason. The city has beauty, walkable streets, historic sites, pubs in abundance and lots of culture.

Although you are tempted to take a selfie for an old-fashioned, bright red telephone booth or enjoy some local food, there are so many other things you want to think about when you explore what you should do during your time. in this British city.

Here is a travel guide to London and 10 things you need to know when planning your trip.

Visit the amazing galleries and parks

London is a great city with a lot of art and culture, so there is plenty to do during your trip. You can visit Tate Britain, the National Gallery and the National Portrait Gallery (with both photos and paintings).

The Crazy Tourist suggests that you see the London Eye (the super famous Ferris wheel), take a boat trip on the Thames, go shopping on Oxford Street and visit both Hyde Park and Hampstead Heath for a while. The great thing about London is that every street is so beautiful and the architecture looks so cool that you spend a lot of time walking around.

Visit in the spring

When is the best time to book your trip to London? According to Travel.us.news.com, spring is when you want to go, which would be March, April or May.

It is true that many people book vacations for the summer when it is easy to get free, but London has beautiful spring weather, so this is something you want to consider. Take some stylish boots (made to walk through this beautiful city) and get ready to take lots of photos of everything you see. Yes, you can expect some rain, but that happens all year round in this great city.

The best hotels to book

When you choose a hotel, you always want to make sure you pay an affordable price and also close to public transportation. DoubleTree by Hilton London – Westminster is a great hotel to book. It has many positive reviews on Trip Advisor and it is close to the Waterloo metro station, the Theater District and Trafalgar Square.

You can also stay at the Strand Palace Hotel, a four-minute walk from the Convent Garden Market, also a must-visit because you can walk around and try different food. There are also two metro stations nearby.

Stay in central London

To make the most of your time in London, you absolutely want to stay in a central location, giving you access to every neighborhood you want to visit. The last thing you want to do during a vacation is to spend too much time in taxis or on the subway. It is also handy if your hotel is within walking distance, so that you can go on foot if the weather is nice or if you want to explore the area.

According to Visit London, Westminster, West End, Covent Garden and King’s Cross are considered part of central London, so these are all perfect areas to stay on during your trip.

The restaurants are diverse and delicious

When it comes to where to eat in London, the sky is really the limit. You can get traditional hearty British comfort food, healthier food and virtually any type of cuisine that you are looking for.

Of course you want to try some fish and chips when you visit London, and the perfect place to order them is at The Miter, a pub on Greenwich High Road. If you are looking for a healthy meal, dine in Squirrel with interesting salads. You can also dine in Dishoom, a very popular restaurant that is praised for its Indian dishes.

Definitely take the tube

Part of the pleasure of traveling is to feel like a local, and the best way to do that in London is by metro.

The tube, or the underground as it is also called, is really easy to figure out, which is a great relief because some public transportation systems can be quite confusing. According to Visit London you can get an Oyster card, which makes the most sense financially, because you can get one called a “visitor Oyster card.” The system has nine zones and London is zone one.

Don’t miss the Big Ben or Buckingham Palace

There are many places of interest in London that you don’t want to miss. Make sure you see Big Ben, the beautiful clock in the Palace of Westminster. Although you can’t physically go on tour or in this clock, you can visit Elizabeth Tower, which is there, so you can see it really well.

You can’t go to London without going to Buckingham Palace. This is a piece of history that you should not miss and you will definitely want to take some pictures, that is for sure.

Your Credits cards work, but also bring some money

The currency used in London is the pound. Visit London says that Mastercard and Visa work in London, so you can certainly use it when you eat out or shop. It is always a good idea to also have some cash with you, so you definitely want to convert some money into pounds before you travel.

Someone shared on Trip Advisor that £ 50 for each day that you go should be safe, but many have suggested that since you can find an ATM in many neighborhoods, you can see how it goes and withdraw money if necessary.

The best time for flight deals

Although the best time of the year to go to London is spring when you talk about the weather, you can’t beat the flight deals at other times of the year.

Traveltips.usatoday.com says you can find the best airfares from Christmas to mid-March. You can also get good deals in September and October. The most important thing is that you do not travel on a weekend or on a Monday, so that your airline tickets are as affordable as possible.

The history of London

London, England has a very rich history that you will be excited about. According to London City Break, the current London organization dates from 1963 when it was split into 32 districts.

Many of the proposed sightseeing adventures in the city also allow you to find out more about the history. You can see Westminster Abbey, which was a major part of medieval life in that period, or take a trip to the Tower of London, which William the Conqueror ordered in the 1070s.

